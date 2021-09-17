VIDEO: Watch Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's New Music Video for 'Love For Sale'

Today, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett debuted the music video for their latest duet "Love For Sale," exclusively on MTV's worldwide network of channels across 180+ regions with the support of the ViacomCBS Times Square Billboard.

The premiere is part of a ViacomCBS partnership announced earlier this week Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett. The new and expansive deal covers multiple projects across the global entertainment and content company's portfolio, including CBS, MTV Entertainment Group and Paramount+.

Love For Sale, the new collaborative album showcasing the Cole Porter songbook of classic popular music from Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, will be released on October 1st via Columbia Records/Interscope Records. This album will be the final studio recording of Bennett's career, and is the culmination of Bennett and Gaga's 10-year recording history.

Love For Sale will be available in standard, deluxe, vinyl and cassette configurations, as well as a highly collectible box set edition. Fans can now pre-order the deluxe version of Love For Sale here on CD and Vinyl exclusively through Target, featuring 2 bonus tracks "I've Got You Under My Skin," and "You're The Top."

Watch the music video here: