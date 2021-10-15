VIDEO: Watch Saweetie Join Anitta in New Music Video for 'Faking Love'

Back with another anthem, Brazilian global pop superstar Anitta reveals a brand new single and music video entitled "Faking Love" featuring Saweetie.

On the track, a tropical beat quickly picks up momentum with handclaps as Anitta confesses, "I've been faking love with you."

She leans into the Caribbean bounce with swagger and style before multi-platinum phenomenon and best friend Saweetie pulls up with a sassy and slick verse. The song stands out as Anitta's latest English-language single and showcases her dynamic vocal depth once again. For the visual, Anitta recruited the Los Angeles-based director duo of Bradley & Pablo [Dua Lipa, Rosalia]. With a cheeky concept and superbly stylized execution, the video instantly captivates and quickly brings you along for the ride.

Anitta is currently putting the finishing touches on her debut album for Warner Records with her management S10 Entertainment.

Since breaking through in Brazil six years ago, Anitta has become the leading artist of a new generation of Latin American music. As the biggest ever global female popstar to come from Brazil, she has amassed 55 million Instagram followers and over 15 million YouTube subscribers garnering more than 5.6 billion views. Anitta has been named among the world's 15th most influential musicians on social media by Billboard.

Flaunting nineties rhyme reverence, fashion-forward fire, and endless charisma, Saweetie-born Diamonté Harper-can go bar-for-bar with the best of 'em, and fans and critics immediately recognized and responded to that. Within six months, she cracked 100 million cumulative streams, garnered a gold plaque, and earned the praise of Billboard, The FADER, and Noisey as Los Angeles Times pegged her as "one to watch."

Watch the new music video here: