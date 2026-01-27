Sullivan Fortner Trio Concludes Miller Theatre’s 2025–26 Jazz Series

Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts will conclude its 2025–26 Jazz series with a performance by the Sullivan Fortner Trio on Saturday, March 7, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place at Miller Theatre, located at 2960 Broadway at 116th Street in Manhattan. Tickets start at $25, with student tickets available starting at $10 with valid ID.

Grammy-winning pianist and bandleader Sullivan Fortner, recipient of the 2026 Bell Jazz Artist Award, will make his Miller Theatre debut with the trio, which was named “Rising Star Jazz Group” in the 2024 DownBeat Critics Poll. Known for his musical roots in New Orleans and collaborations with artists including Cécile McLorin Salvant and the late Roy Hargrove, Fortner brings a contemporary approach to the jazz trio format, combining original compositions with reimagined standards.

The ensemble features Sullivan Fortner on piano, Tyrone Allen on bass, and Kayvon Gordon on drums. The trio has earned national recognition for its collective work, including critical acclaim and multiple appearances in DownBeat Critics Poll categories.

Fortner is a two-time Grammy Award winner, earning Best Jazz Performance in 2025 for Samara Joy’s “Twinkle Twinkle Little Me” and Best Jazz Vocal Album in 2019 with Cécile McLorin Salvant’s The Window. His solo recordings include Southern Nights (2025), Solo Game (2024), Moments Preserved (2018), and Aria (2015). His career includes collaborations with Wynton Marsalis, Paul Simon, Dianne Reeves, John Scofield, and many others, as well as performances at major jazz festivals and venues worldwide.

Bassist Tyrone Allen is a highly in-demand performer on the New York City jazz and Broadway scenes and currently holds the bass chair in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Drummer Kayvon Gordon, a Detroit native, has performed internationally and collaborated with artists including Ravi Coltrane, Joe Lovano, Wynton Marsalis, and Marcus Belgrave.

The March 7 performance marks the final concert in Miller Theatre’s 2025–26 Jazz series.