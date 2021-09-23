VIDEO: Watch Jeremy Jordan in the Music Video for 'Let Go of Me' From IN THE LIGHT

The third and final music video from In The Light, A Faustian Tale has been released! "Let Go of Me" features Tony Award-nominee Jeremy Jordan.

IN THE LIGHT, A Faustian Tale, is a new musical with a contemporary spin on the epic Faustus story of greed, power and lust. With a score by Michael Mott, the recording features performances by Jeremy Jordan, Solea Pfeiffer, Ciara Renée, Antonio Cipriano, Bobby Conte Thornton, Anne Fraser Thomas, Aisha Jackson and Zachary James.

IN THE LIGHT, A Faustian Tale features music and lyrics by by Michael Mott (Where The Sky Ends), book by Nathan Wright (Architecting) and Justin Silvestri, orchestrations by Kim Scharnberg (Jekyll & Hyde), and arrangements by Mott and Joshua Zecher-Ross (Be More Chill).

The album is now available on BroadwayRecords.com (physical CDs) and iTunes, as well as other major music retailers.

Watch the new music video here: