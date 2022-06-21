VIDEO: War Hippies Release Official Video for Their Debut Single 'Killin' It'

The newly formed duo uniting Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis, War Hippies, released a new music video to accompany their debut single, "Killin' It" today! Featuring footage from both inside the studio and their one-of-a-kind live shows, weaved along with an all-too-familiar story of triumph and defeat in the music business, this song and video showcase the duo's incredible musicianship.

It evokes bittersweet feelings of living the dream on the road with sold-out shows but having no one to share it with. This single is the first release from the already established duo with more to come. Viewers can catch the video in rotation on The Country Network beginning today and on CMT.com this Friday.



"We couldn't be more excited to join forces and start this next chapter of music in our careers. This project is 100% us and we couldn't be more proud of the music we are creating with War Hippies. 'Killin' It' is only the tip of the iceberg,'" says the pair.

The duo already has a full year ahead with tour dates of their own and they will also be joining Travis Tritt and Chris Janson on the Can't Miss Tour in the Fall.

War Hippies is a brand new country duo and lifestyle brand from USMC and US Army combat veterans, Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis. Forming in 2022, each has enjoyed an extremely successful career of their own.

Reis is a world-renowned violinist who has spent years on the road with various artists playing violin/fiddle, piano/keys, guitars and contributing vocals. His work over the years also in songwriting and production has included a wide range of artists, groups, television and film projects spanning the genres of Country, Rock, Pop, Gospel and Singer-Songwriter. Donnie's achievements include 26 Billboard Top 10's and 4 songs on the Billboard 200 chart.

Scooter Brown formed the Scooter Brown Band over ten years ago and began playing mainly in and around Houston, Texas. They have since toured North America and opened for some of their biggest influences including the Charlie Daniels Band, Travis Tritt, Dwight Yoakam, Lee Roy Parnell and the Marshall Tucker Band, just to name a few.

War Hippies has become known for their stellar live performance including tight harmonies and a brilliantly eclectic variety of songs. Their debut single, Killin' It released June 3rd. Two more singles are planned to release this summer before a full album expected later this year. They will be supporting Chris Janson and Travis Tritt this Fall on The Can't Miss Tour.

War Hippies Tour Dates

June 23 - Albany, Ga. - Albany Civic Center

July 23 - Grand Junction, Colo. - Harmony Acres 8th Annual Fundraiser

July 30 - Clarksburg, W.Va. - The Clarksburg Amphitheater

Aug, 25 - Colorado Spring, Colo. - Boot Barn Hall Benefiting Special Operators Transition Foundation

Sept. 7 - Midland, Texas - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

Sept. 8 - El Paso, Texas - Abraham Chavez Theatre

Sept, 9 - San Angelo, Texas - San Angelo Performing Arts Center

Oct 14 - Grand Prairie, Texas - Texas Trust CU Theatre

The Can't Miss Tour with Travis Tritt and Chris Janson Dates

Oct. 7 - Huntington, W.Va. - Mountain Health Arena

Oct. 8 - Youngstown, Ohio - Coveli Centre

Oct. 9 - Allentown, Pa. - PPL Center

Oct. 13 - Jonesboro, Ark. - FNB Arena

Oct. 20 - Highland Heights, Ky. - Truist Arena

Oct. 22 - Corbin, Ky. - Corbin Arena

Oct. 23 - Charlotte, N.C. - Bojangles Coliseum

Oct. 27 - Clearwater, Fla. - Ruth Eckerd Hall

Oct. 28 - Estero, Fla. - Hertz Arena

Oct. 29 - Pompano Beach, Fla. - Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Nov. 5 - Richmond, Va. - Altria Theatre

Nov. 11 - Tupelo, Miss. - Bancorp South Arena

Nov. 19 - Duluth, Ga. - Gas South Arena

Watch the new music vidoe here: