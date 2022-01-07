VIDEO: The Weeknd Shares 'Sacrifice' Music Video

The Weeknd has released the music video for "Sacrifice," a track from his new album, "Dawn FM." The LP was released today after being announced on Monday. The new music video was directed by Cliqua.

The "Blinding Lights" singer announced the new LP Monday in a new album trailer. The new album includes Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, and Oneothrix Point Never. Listen to the new album here.

The Weeknd had originally been teasing the album with cryptic messages signaling that the "Dawn Is Coming." The singer recently cancelled his previously scheduled tour dates, revealing that he will soon schedule new stadium dates in support of his new album and acclaimed 2020 release, "After Hours."

Watch the new music video here: