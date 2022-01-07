The Weeknd Releases New Album 'Dawn FM'

The Weeknd has released his new album, "Dawn FM." The singer is set to release the music video for "Sacrifice" today, January 7, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The "Blinding Lights" singer announced the new LP Monday in a new album trailer. The new album includes Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, and Oneothrix Point Never. Listen to the full album below!

The Weeknd had originally been teasing the album with cryptic messages signaling that the "Dawn Is Coming." The singer recently cancelled his previously scheduled tour dates, revealing that he will soon schedule new stadium dates in support of his new album and acclaimed 2020 release, "After Hours."

Listen to the new album here: