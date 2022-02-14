VIDEO: Soul Coughing's Mike Doughty & Sebastian Steinberg Play Impromptu Reunion Performance

Soul Coughing's MIke Doughty and Sebastian Steinberg performed together for the first time in 22 years last weekend.

A reunion that never seemed possible, Steinberg was performing at Largo in Los Angeles on Saturday night, February 5, as part of the Watkins Family Hour and brought up Doughty unexpectedly and unannounced to perform Soul Coughing songs "Super Bon Bon" and "True Dreams of Wichita."

In other Doughty news, his LA residency continues this Friday at Harvard & Stone through the end of the month. Admission will be free (first come first serve). Members of the Mike Doughty Patreon will get free exclusive items at the merch table. More info is available here.

Watch the performance here: