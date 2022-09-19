VIDEO: SixSaidIt Shares 'Choosey' Video From 'Outside II' LP

Gearing up for the release of her new album, Los Angeles-based British-Nigerian rapper SixSaidit's personality is on full display in the official video for her breakout single, "Choosey", available to stream and watch now on all digital platforms via This Land Records, a division of Sony Music.

Inspired by American television shows The Dating Game and In Living Color, the "Choosey'' visual is a fresh take on the blind dating game and sketch comedy shows and is directed by GRNDZRO Entertainment.

The Afropop-infused record received praise upon release from leading industry outlets like Billboard, UPROXX, and Entertainment Tonight and is the latest off Six's upcoming album, Outside II, due out on Friday, October 6th. The multi-genre 12-song LP is set to also include several of Six's previously released singles including "Little Bit" and "Lagos is Burning (Mirror Mirror)" and marks the follow up and sequel to her debut EP, Outside, issued in 2020.

On the release of her upcoming album, Six shares, "'Outside II' is a sequel to my first EP 'Outside' where I introduced listeners to different sounds influenced by my hometowns. While 'Outside' was an introduction to Six as an artist that likes to explore, 'Outside II' solidifies my stance as a genre flexible rapper that is unafraid to push the boundaries of hip-hop."

SixSaidIt is a Los Angeles-based British-Nigerian rapper born and raised in the UK with roots in Atlanta and New York City. Because of her cosmopolitan background, Six presents a fresh take on global hip-hop by including her varying cultural influences in her music. Since embarking on her music career in December of 2019, she's been committed to showcasing this diversity by allowing her music to scribble outside of the lines.

Six's approach to hip-hop has built a diverse following by luring listeners in with what seems to be familiar and then capturing them with the discovery of sub-genres they may have not been exposed to before. Six identifies herself as a (h)it girl because her music and her image appeal and influence the masses.

Watch the new music video here: