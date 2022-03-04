VIDEO: Paige King Johnson Releases Lyric Video for 'Homes in the Hometowns'

Country music singer-songwriter Paige King Johnson has released the lyric video for her latest single "Homes in the Hometowns," which connects her passions for both the farming and music industry.

The thoughtfully-crafted lyric video highlights all facets of North Carolina agriculture, showcasing the true beauty of the southeast state. The message of the "lifelong legacy" which farmers have made on each small town is emphasized in the video through picturesque landscapes, bountiful produce, cherished livestock, and more. A star on the rise, Johnson never forgets her North Carolina roots, thankful for those who wake up before the sun rises to provide for the community.

The "Homes in the Hometowns" lyric video was premiered by Sounds Like Nashville and the single is available to download and stream on all digital platforms now!

"While working on this lyric video, it was important to me that all aspects of North Carolina agriculture were represented," shares Johnson. "It's impossible to touch every area of agriculture and agribusiness in North Carolina in just 3.5 minutes, but I really do feel that we did a good job of showing the variety of products and businesses we have within our state. I'm so proud of this video as the first visual representation of a song that means so much to me and my Got to Be NC family! I hope it means just as much to the hard-working people we're representing in it."

Johnson recently announced her partnership with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services as their Musical Ambassador for their "Got to Be NC Campaign." The partnership shines a light on how both agriculture and music have the power to serve communities and touch lives. Johnson is excited for this project not only to make a difference in her home state but to inspire the world around her!

Watch the new lyric video here: