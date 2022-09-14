VIDEO: Nickelback Release Video for New Single 'San Quentin'

Diamond-certified multi-platinum selling Canadian rock band Nickelback has released the video for their latest single, "San Quentin," from their forthcoming and highly anticipated new album Get Rollin', out November 18 via BMG.

The video finds the band performing an impromptu concert, with a surprise cameo from popular TikTok creator Kristina Collins, AKA KallMeKris, who has been participating in viral banter with Nickelback in recent months on the platform.

The single "San Quentin" was inspired after frontman Chad Kroeger met a real-life warden from the notoriously high-security California prison. The song follows as he plots his clever escape. In addition to "San Quentin," the band's forthcoming project will feature ten new tracks, all penned by Nickelback.

The band's 10th studio record, Get Rollin' and Get Rollin' (Deluxe), will be available via digital platforms and physical CD purchases. The deluxe edition will include four bonus tracks - acoustic versions of "High Time," "Just One More," "Does Heaven Even Know You're Missing?" and "Horizon." Standard and exclusive versions of the album will also be released on vinyl in 2023. Pre-save/Pre-order HERE.

Amassing hits for over two decades, Nickelback is the 11th best-selling musical act of all time, counting over 50 million units sold and over 4.7 billion career streams to date. The band has released 23 chart-topping singles, with 19 reaching the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Their undeniable success has resulted in over 26 awards, including Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, MuchMusic Video Awards, People's Choice Awards, JUNO Awards, and more. Among their numerous accolades, the band has also achieved 12 consecutive sold-out tours, with nearly 10 million tickets sold worldwide.

Watch the new music video here: