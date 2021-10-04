VIDEO: Marcus Gad Releases New Visualizer for 'Sunshine'

Marcus Gad, the fast-rising reggae artist hailing from New Caledonia, a French island in the South Pacific Ocean, embodies a spiritual movement of soul music and meditative roots that is uniquely his.

For his latest single "Sunshine," he once again teams up with French producer Tamal to give us a another slice of their dynamic, globally influenced reggae style from their upcoming album Brave New World, due out later this year on Easy Star Records.

"Sunshine" is out now and is accompanied by a vibrant music video, shot on a full moon night in the South of France.

The meeting of the ancient and the new, Sunshine was the first song of the upcoming project to be born. Gad explains, "After releasing our first EP "Enter a Space," we really wanted to dig deeper in this crossover genre, mixing the roots we come from with more modern sounds." He continues, "The lyrics are still deep and enigmatic, evoking ancient wisdom and spiritual practices, as the message is skillfully carried to the modern age by Tamal's notable sound imprint."

Watch the new music video here: