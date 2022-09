VIDEO: Madison Cunningham Performs 'Hospital' on KIMMEL LIVE

Last night, acclaimed artist Madison Cunningham performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Cunningham's new album Revealer is out now on Verve Forecast to critical praise. Listen HERE, and check out the webstore for an exclusive signed splatter vinyl HERE.

Madison is set to kick off her headline Revealer Tour this fall with Bendigo Fletcher supporting. Tickets are on sale HERE and complete list of dates below including Los Angeles, Nashville, Atlanta and more.

The album finds Cunningham working with Mike Elizondo (Twenty One Pilots, Gary Clark Jr.) as well as Tucker Martine (Neko Case, Sufjan Stevens) and longtime producer and collaborator Tyler Chester.

Watch the performance here:

MADISON CUNNINGHAM THE REVEALER TOUR

September 21-recordBAR-Kansas City, MO

September 23-Fox Theatre-Boulder, CO

September 24-Urban Lounge-Salt Lake City, UT

September 26-The Crocodile-Seattle, WA

September 27-The Biltmore Cabaret-Vancouver, BC

September 28-Wonder Ballroom-Portland, OR

September 30-Café Du Nord-San Francisco, CA

October 1-The Regent Theater-Los Angeles, CA

October 2-Ohana Festival-Dana Point, CA

October 3-Club Congress Plaza-Tucson, AZ

October 4-Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery-Santa Fe, NM

October 6-Beer City Music Hall-Oklahoma City, OK

October 7-Deep Ellum Art Co-Dallas, TX

October 8-George's Majestic Lounge-Fayetteville, AR

October 11-Saturn-Birmingham, AL

October 12-Bijou Theatre-Knoxville, TN

October 13-Terminal West-Atlanta, GA

October 14-The Grey Eagle-Asheville, NC

October 15-Brooklyn Bowl Nashville-Nashville, TN

October 17-Haw River Ballroom-Saxapahaw, NC

October 18-The Jefferson Theater-Charlottesville, VA

October 20-The Sinclair-Cambridge, MA

October 21-Webster Hall-New York, NY

October 22-Capital Turnaround-Washington, DC

October 24-Thalia Hall-Chicago, IL

November 27-Broadcast-Glasgow, UK

November 29-Islington Assembly Hall-London, UK

December 1-Belleville-Oslo, NO

December 2-Nalen Klubb-Stockholm, SE

December 4-Vega Ideal Bar-Copenhagen, DK

December 6-Nochtspeicher-Hamburg, DE

December 8-Rotown-Rotterdam, NL

December 9-Paradiso Tuinzaal-Amsterdam, DL