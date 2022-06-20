VIDEO: Larry Fleet Shares Live Performance Video of Unreleased Track 'Having a Girl'

Just in time for Father's Day, Big Loud's soulful entertainer Larry Fleet is treating fans to a surprise live performance video of unreleased heart-warmer, "Having A Girl," shot at renowned Nashville recording studio Welcome to 1979.

In April 2021, Fleet used a demo version of "Having A Girl" to announce that he and wife Phebe were expecting their second child, a daughter.

"Being a dad is the best thing I've ever done," Fleet shares. "You never feel fully prepared when you find out you're having a baby, so when I found out we were having Stella, I was so happy and excited. I also knew nothing about being the dad of a little girl. Pretty quickly after she came into the world, she changed my heart and made me a better man, husband, and father, just like my son Waylon had done a couple years earlier. I'm honored to be their dad, and I hope this song resonates with all the dads out there."

Fleet just wrapped a four-month gig opening Morgan Wallen's sold out Dangerous Tour and hits the road this summer opening a few shows for Darius Rucker, as well as playing fairs and festivals nationwide. This fall, Fleet will launch his first-ever headlining One For The Road Tour with a rotating set of openers including newcomers Nate Smith, Tyler Booth, and Megan Moroney.

Blue-collar, Tennessee native Larry Fleet grew up with a love of music sparked by an eclectic mix of influences spanning Merle Haggard to Marvin Gaye. To make ends meet, he spent tireless hours working construction jobs - never losing sight of his dream to make music. A chance encounter with Jake Owen in 2017 led to a collaborative friendship and an opening slot on the road.

Shortly thereafter, Fleet was sharing the stage with one of his heroes - Willie Nelson - and etching his mark in the Nashville songwriting community, co-writing with esteemed tunesmiths Rhett Akins, Brett James, and Kendell Marvel. The hard-working family man is turning heads now with full-length album, Stack of Records (Big Loud Records), produced by Joey Moi, the follow up to his aptly titled first project, Workin' Hard.

Breakout hit "Where I Find God" - a powerful ode to finding peace in a higher power's presence - is featured on the new set, garnering Fleet praise for his "emotive vocals" (Billboard) and amassing over 24 million official music video views.

