VIDEO: Knuckle Puck Releases 'Earthquake' Music Video

Their new album 20/20 Arrives September 18th.

Knuckle Puck - vocalist Joe Taylor, guitarist/vocalist Nick Casasanto, guitarist Kevin Maida, drummer John Siorek, and bassist Ryan Rumchaks - have just shared the video for "Earthquake."

Watch below!

The idea for the video was to encapsulate the feeling of driving around with your friends on a nice summer night, hanging out, and listening to a track you all like," says Siorek. "20/20 was supposed to come out in early summer, and we feel like the album, and this track specifically, have that kind of energy. So we wanted to visualize that."



The song lives on the quintet's third full-length album 20/20, which arrives on September 18 through Rise Records. The album is available for pre-order here.

Last week, Knuckle Puck announced a livestreamed record release show, set for 8pm CT/9pm ET on Friday, September 18 at Lincoln Hall in their hometown of Chicago. The show will take place in cooperation with Audiotree. The performance will be available for purchase and to stream via Audiotree after the fact. Tickets are available here.



Knuckle Puck previously shared the lyric video for "What Took You So Long?," as well as the music video for "Breathe," featuring Derek Sanders of Mayday Parade. The band also dropped the videos for "RSVP" and "Tune You Out."

20/20 was produced by Seth Henderson (State Champs, Real Friends) and mixed by Vince Ratti (The Wonder Years, Title Fight, The Menzingers). The album is in many ways a companion piece to Knuckle Puck's 2015 debut Copacetic - filtering the same youthful, wide-eyed approach of their early material through the sonic evolutions they've explored since. All at once, 20/20 is both a look back and a step forward - and most importantly, it's an album that, at its core, urges listeners to live in the here and now.

"Not every song has to be an existential journey," Casasanto says. "We went into this album wanting to make people feel good about who they are and not upset about who they aren't. There's so much to be angry about right now, and rather than contribute to it, we wanted to give people a reason to feel good. I want people to want to listen to this record."



Casasanto and his custom guitar pedals were recently featured over at Guitar World.

20/20 Track Listing:

"20/20"

"Tune You Out"

"Sidechain"

"Earthquake"

"RSVP"

"Breathe" (Feat. Derek Sanders)

"What Took You So Long?"

"Into The Blue"

"Green Eyes" (Polarized)

"True North"

"Miles Away"

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You