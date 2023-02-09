Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: HBO Releases Trailer For THE WEEKND: LIVE AT SOFI STADIUM

The concert is debuting SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25 (8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Feb. 09, 2023  

HBO has released the official trailer for the original concert special THE WEEKND: LIVE AT SOFI STADIUM, debuting SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25 (8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Presented at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the concert special was taped in 2022 during the first U.S. leg of his "After Hours Til Dawn Tour" and features the singer performing top hits from his most recent studio albums, "After Hours" and "Dawn FM."

In front of a sold-out crowd in Los Angeles, The Weeknd brings fans up-close with a special intimate concert performance exclusively on HBO. Cinematically captured to bring viewers onstage and in the audience, THE WEEKND: LIVE AT SOFI STADIUM offers a front-row seat to the artist's thrilling 95-minute setlist - including top hits "Starboy," "Blinding Lights," "Can't Feel My Face," "I Feel It Coming," and more.

With his mesmerizing dancers, spectacular lasers, and explosive pyrotechnics, The Weeknd (winner of four GRAMMY awards, 20 Billboard Music Awards, six American Music Awards, and one Emmy® nomination) brings down the house, and your living room, ahead of the performer's highly anticipated star turn in the upcoming HBO Original drama series "The Idol."

THE WEEKND: LIVE AT SOFI STADIUM is directed by Micah Bickham, performed by The Weeknd and produced by Contrast Films; executive produced by The Weeknd, La Mar C. Taylor, Jordy Wax, and Micah Bickham; co-executive produced by Aaron Cooke.

Watch the new concert trailer here:






Vocalist Tammy McCann to Release Do I Move You? Photo
Vocalist Tammy McCann to Release 'Do I Move You?'
Co-produced by Grammy winning bassist/bandleader John Clayton, who worked with McCann when she performed at the Catalina Jazz Club in Los Angeles in 2021, and longtime collaborator guitarist Fareed Haque, McCann’s Do I Move You? was created at the end of the COVID-19 quarantine period.
Bad Sounds Shares New Single Hard MF 2 Luv Photo
Bad Sounds Shares New Single 'Hard MF 2 Luv'
Bristol based duo Bad Sounds return with smooth, new track “Hard MF 2 Luv”. A soothing offering just in time for Valentine’s Day. Self-produced by Bad Sounds, and mixed by Nathan Boddy (Mura Masa, Biig Piig, PinkPantheress), the band have continued to evolve their magic formula, which now, sees them at the top of their game.
Purr Share Cave & April Tour Dates with Ruston Kelly Photo
Purr Share 'Cave' & April Tour Dates with Ruston Kelly
“Cave,” the latest track by New York City’s Purr, talks of taking a chance on love over cool melodies with Purr’s own take on a confident, 70’s inspired style. In the song’s video half of the band’s duo, Jack Staffen, sings the track in a flickering black and white clip. Check out tour dates with Ruston Kelly now!
EXIT Festival Announces Wu-Tang Clan, Alesso, Chase & Status & More Photo
EXIT Festival Announces Wu-Tang Clan, Alesso, Chase & Status & More
The globally renowned EXIT Festival in Serbia will celebrate 50 years of hip-hop at this year’s event with the globally influential Wu-Tang Clan set to headline alongside Alesso, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Chase & Status, Claptone, Sofi Tukker and more announced. It all goes down at the beautiful 17th-century Petrovaradin Fortress.

From This Author - Michael Major


Rebecca Black Releases Debut Album 'Let Her Burn”Rebecca Black Releases Debut Album 'Let Her Burn”
February 9, 2023

Rebecca Black continues to win over the hearts of music fans and media across generations via the internet. Internet queen, singer, songwriter and queer creator Rebecca Black delivers a debut studio album “Let Her Burn” and introduces herself as a new kind of popstar; one the world has never seen before! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Kid Koala & Lelani Link For 'Things Are Gonna Change'Kid Koala & Lelani Link For 'Things Are Gonna Change'
February 9, 2023

Kid Koala shares a new single and video from the project, “Things Are Gonna Change,” featuring rising Los Angeles art pop artist Lealani on guest lead vocals. The socially conscious party anthem is accompanied by a music video using stop-motion graphics of exploding vinyl records and studio circuitry brought to life by Montreal production company.
Burt Bacharach, Composer of PROMISES, PROMISES & More, Passes Away at 94Burt Bacharach, Composer of PROMISES, PROMISES & More, Passes Away at 94
February 9, 2023

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Burt Bacharach has passed away at 94. Bacharach was the award-winning composer of the hit musical Promises, Promises. He also contributed to The Boy From Oz, The Look of Love, and What's It All About? Bacharach Reimagined.
Vocalist Tammy McCann to Release 'Do I Move You?'Vocalist Tammy McCann to Release 'Do I Move You?'
February 9, 2023

Co-produced by Grammy winning bassist/bandleader John Clayton, who worked with McCann when she performed at the Catalina Jazz Club in Los Angeles in 2021, and longtime collaborator guitarist Fareed Haque, McCann’s Do I Move You? was created at the end of the COVID-19 quarantine period.
Bad Sounds Shares New Single 'Hard MF 2 Luv'Bad Sounds Shares New Single 'Hard MF 2 Luv'
February 9, 2023

Bristol based duo Bad Sounds return with smooth, new track “Hard MF 2 Luv”. A soothing offering just in time for Valentine’s Day. Self-produced by Bad Sounds, and mixed by Nathan Boddy (Mura Masa, Biig Piig, PinkPantheress), the band have continued to evolve their magic formula, which now, sees them at the top of their game.
share