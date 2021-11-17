VIDEO: Fresco Trey Releases New Single 'Alone' Music Video

Today, rising Memphis star Fresco Trey unveils the music video for his latest single "Alone." It stands out as the latest single from his Heartbreak Diaries EP.

The clip opens in a jail cell where his guitarist plucks out the track's opening melody on a beat-up Fender Telecaster. Meanwhile, Trey raps from the cell next door before the visual flashes back to the ups and downs of an intense romance. The cinematic visual culminates with him performing in front of towering flames accompanied by the band as he promises, "Cause I'll burn this motherfer down." The video captures the drama of the lyrics and the power of his melodic vocals all at once!

Recently, he teamed up with sports-tech entertainment company DraftKings for "Draft Kings." Right out of the gate, HotNewHipHop praised, "The artist has the melodies on lock, and he knows how to captivate his audience with storytelling and some personal anecdotes. On his latest single 'Draft Kings,' that is exactly what he delivers to listeners, and then some."

Meanwhile, Heartbreak Diaries continues to put up numbers. So far, the project has tallied over 5 million streams and counting while earning critical acclaim. Lyrical Lemonade urged, "Fresco Trey is an artist you're definitely going to want to keep an eye on, and his latest EP Heartbreak Diaries is the perfect place to start your journey as you dive further into his discography."

Trey has quietly emerged as one of rap's great new melody-makers, with an uncanny knack for marrying otherworldly pop with hard-hitting production and inward-looking lyrics. He was recruited to play college basketball but opted to pursue his passion for music back in 2018. Since then, he's captivated fans and tastemakers alike with his knack for pensive yet banging rap tracks.

Lyrical Lemonade has already raved that "not many music fanatics will have to hear anything more than 'Feel Good' to know that this man has some serious talent." In the wake of his 2021 track "Luv Don't Live Here," HipHopDX claimed, "Fresco Trey is coming into his own." Tracks like "Draft Kings" prove Trey's admirers right, and allow the young artist a well-earned moment of celebration. In 2021, few rappers deserve a victory lap as much as Fresco Trey.

For Fresco Trey, connection has always been more important than clout. Powered by gentle melodies and vulnerable emotions, his songs swirl together romance, paranoia, and reflections on his come-up into blurry-eyed anthems for an introspective generation. Floating over moody keys, the Memphis-raised singer, rapper, and songwriter lays himself bare on songs like "Luv Don't Live Here," spilling out loneliness and desperate confession. But Trey isn't afraid to explore the happier parts of himself.

He kicks back and soaks up the vibes on hits like "Feel Good." The single is an example of the talent he hopes will inspire fans through both good times and bad. After sharing his Ruff Ryders EP in early 2019, he broke out with "By My Side," which showcased his knack for aspirational lyrics and memorable melodies. The track reached the ears of Post Malone and the Texas artist eventually invited Trey to travel with him on tour. With momentum at his back, a Post Malone cosign, and plans for a new EP, Trey is starting to look ahead to a hopeful future. He imagines himself as a superstar, atop the world's stage. But that's not what he's most concerned with. As he thinks about his new music, he just wants to continue to make honest songs that fans can relate to, to help others feel seen and understood. "I'm just trying to show that I'm human," says Trey.

Watch the new music video here: