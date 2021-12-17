VIDEO: Ed Sheeran & Elton John Perform 'Merry Christmas' on KIMMEL

Two of the world's biggest recording artists, Ed Sheeran and Elton John, ring in the festive season with their all-new charity single 'Merry Christmas'. The pair performed the new holiday single on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night.

'Merry Christmas' provides us with the perfect dose of Christmas cheer - packed with sleigh bells, uplifting arrangements and joyous harmonies, the song is topped by Ed and Elton's heart-warming lyrics that only add to its festive sparkle: "So kiss me under the mistletoe / Pour out the wine let's toast and pray for December snow / I know there's been pain this year but it's time to let it go / Next year you never know, but for now, Merry Christmas."

Written by Ed Sheeran/Elton John and produced by Steve Mac, the blockbuster collaboration cements a 10+ year friendship and it sees the global superstars join forces for the first-ever time on an official single release. However, this isn't the pairs' first foray into festive music releases - in 2017, Sheeran secured the coveted UK Christmas No.1 with his timeless ballad 'Perfect', whilst Elton's 1973 classic, 'Step Into Christmas', has gone onto become one of the most rotated Christmas songs of all time.

During the 2021 Christmas period, Ed Sheeran's and Elton John's global record and publishing royalties from the single and profits from sales of the single will be donated equally between the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation & The Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Watch the new performance here: