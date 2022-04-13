Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Doechii Delivers First Live Performance of 'Crazy'

The performance was directed by C. Prinz.

Apr. 13, 2022  

Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) and Capitol Records' new powerhouse talent Doechii brings her C. Prinz directed visual for "Crazy" to life in an over-the-top, jaw dropping live performance.

Arriving on a box truck with a transparent cargo bed, Doechii showed off unconstrained power with her performance - proof that she's on her way to stardom.

Surrounded by her bad bitch army, the women showcased their curves and freedom of expression in a barely-there nude-like ensemble, with Doechii at the center.

Watch the new performance here:

