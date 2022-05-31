VIDEO: Camila Cabello Performs 'No Doubt' For VEVO

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Camila Cabello's Official Live Performance of "No Doubt" off her new album, Familia. Vevo's Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances.

Official Live Performances are the flagship original content for Vevo, working with the biggest names in music - they are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. Specifically tailored creatives meant to fit the vision of each individual artist chosen, these performances connect artists with their global audience of fans adding to their visual library.

"Having the ability to build this futuristic world with an artist of Camila's caliber was such a privilege," says JP Evangelista, Vevo's SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing, "With a series that so heavily relies on teamwork, Camila was a dream collaborator with a clear creative vision. The final product was better than we ever could have imagined, and we're beyond proud to present this series to her fans."

