VELVET CHAINS Share Dark Single 'LAST DROP'

Armed with heavy riffs, melodic guitars, soaring vocals and driving rhythms, VELVET CHAINS is a Las Vegas-based hard rock band that offers a modern take on their 90s & 00s influences with darkly themed songs.

The quintet have shared a new single and music video, "Last Drop," for the debut track from their as-yet-untitled second album due out this October. "Last Drop" will be released across all digital platforms tomorrow Friday, July 8 and its music video-directed by Brian Cox (The Used, Bring Me the Horizon, Hollywood Undead)-premiered yesterday via AntiMusic.

The track was recorded in their hometown at Hideout Recording Studio with Grammy Award-nominated and Juno Award-winning producer Kane Churko (Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, Skillet) who also co-wrote the song with VELVET CHAINS bassist NILS GOLDSCHMIDT and multi-platinum songwriter Drew Lawrence (Lindsey Stirling, Christina Perri). Watch it streaming below.

"'Last Drop' is about a toxic relationship between a guy and a girl, where the guy is being 'drained 'til the last drop,' yet he's addicted to it and can't stop," reveals NILS GOLDSCHMIDT. "He almost doesn't even realize he's in an abusive relationship/situation. It's a mix of self-sabotage and self-indulgence."

"Despite the dark subject matter, 'Last Drop' may prove the perfect remedy for the 2022 summer blues," says Keavin Wiggins, editor of AntiMusic, adding that it "delivers a chorus that has the makings of a huge rock radio hit."

VELVET CHAINS was formed in 2018 by Goldschmidt and self-released their debut album ICARUS in 2021 which V13 described as "a ten-song journey through the best of heavy rock, grunge, and punk." The album featured guest appearances from Guns' N' Roses guitarist Richard Fortus as well as Jeff Rouse and Mike Squires of Duff McKagan's LOADED.

With a refreshed lineup consisting of Nils Goldschmidt (bass), Brazilian brothers Laurent (lead guitar) and Larry (rhythm guitar) Cassiano, drummer Jason Hope and Chilean-bred lead singer Ro Viper, VELVET CHAINS will bring their spirited live performance to audiences at Rockfest in Cadott, WI on Saturday, July 16 and Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Danville, VA on September 11. The band were recently seen in Vegas opening for Todd Kerns (Slash Feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, The Age of Electric).

Watch the new music video here: