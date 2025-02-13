Ute Lemper Celebrates Kurt Weill's 125th Birthday with New Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In honor of revolutionary composer Kurt Weill’s 125th birthday this year, acclaimed singer & actress Ute Lemper has announced her new album, Pirate Jenny, out April 25 via The Audiophile Society. Nearly 40 years after her breakthrough album Ute Lemper Sings Kurt Weill, she now presents fresh, electric reimaginings of Weill’s songs, whose critiques of societal injustices and corruption still ring true today.

Her first single “Mack the Knife” will be out on March 2nd, on Weill’s 125th birthday, followed by “Speak Low” from One Touch of Venus and “Pirate Jenny” from his work with Bertolt Brecht on The Threepenny Opera - full tracklist below. Sultry vocals and atmospheric beats are brought to life with The Audiophile Society’s immersive Mega-Dimensional Sound™, transporting longtime fans and new listeners alike to a smoky Berlin jazz club outside of time, reminiscent of Lemper’s award-winning roles as Cabaret's Sally Bowles in Paris and Chicago's Velma Kelly in New York and London.

“This project is about creating a new audience for Kurt Weill,” says Lemper. “By blending his timeless melodies with a groove. I’m opening the door for younger listeners who might not know his work. It’s about building a bridge between eras, where Weimar meets the club.”

Lemper will perform some of Weill’s eternal classics live at 54 Below on Tuesday, May 27, and Thursday, May 29 - tickets here.

A Billboard Crossover Artist of the Year, Lemper has reimagined icons like Marlene Dietrich (Rendezvous with Marlene is based on a three-hour phone call between Dietrich and Lemper), Edith Piaf and Jacques Brel, alongside more modern collaborations with artists like Tom Waits, Nick Cave, Elvis Costello, and Roger Waters (The Wall: Live in Berlin, 1990).

Pirate Jenny isn’t just a revival—it’s a reinvention. Whether you’re a fan of cabaret, a lover of jazz, or someone who lives for groove, this album promises a fresh perspective on music that has shaped generations.

Track List

Mack the Knife

Lyrics: Bertolt Brecht / Music: Kurt Weill

The Threepenny Opera

English adaptation by Marc Blitzstein

Speak Low

Lyrics: Ogden Nash / Music: Kurt Weill

One Touch of Venus

Surabaya Johnny

Lyrics: Bertolt Brecht / Music: Kurt Weill

Happy End

English adaptation by Marc Blitzstein

My Ship

Lyrics: Ira Gershwin / Music: Kurt Weill

Lady in the Dark

Pirate Jenny

Lyrics: Bertolt Brecht / Music: Kurt Weill

The Threepenny Opera

English adaptation by Marc Blitzstein

Le Grand Lustucru

Lyrics: Jacques Deval / Music: Kurt Weill

Marie Galante

Ballade vom Ertrunkenen Mädchen

Lyrics: Bertolt Brecht / Music: Kurt Weill

The Flight of Lindbergh﻿

The Salomon Song

Lyrics: Bertolt Brecht / Music: Kurt Weill

The Threepenny Opera

About Ute Lemper:

Ute Lemper's decades-long career spans stage, film, and music, with over 30 recordings. Renowned for her interpretations of Berlin Cabaret, Kurt Weill, Brecht, and chanson legends like Marlene Dietrich and Edith Piaf, she has also starred in major musicals across Broadway, the West End, Paris, and Berlin. She won the American Theater World Award and the Laurence Olivier Award for her performance as Chicago’s Velma Kelly in the West End and on Broadway, the Molière Award for her performance as Cabaret’s Sally Bowles in Paris, among others, and earned Grammy nominations.

Her global tours feature diverse projects, including Rendezvous with Marlene, Songs for Eternity, and tributes to Piazzolla and Brecht. She has composed music inspired by Bukowski, Neruda, and Coelho and released a bestselling autobiography in 2023. She released her self-penned and contemporary album Time Traveler just last year. Singing in five languages, she continues to perform worldwide. A longtime New York resident, she lives there with her family and four children.

Photo Credit: Jim Rackete

