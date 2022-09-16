Upsahl Releases New Single 'Antsy'
Pop trailblazer UPSAHL releases her latest single "Antsy" and announces a new EP timed to Sagittarius season, which promises to provide an introspective glimpse into her fiery persona and pay homage to her star sign.
"Antsy'' is a departure from UPSAHL's usual punchy, punk-inspired sound. The smooth, acoustic track encapsulates serious fire sign energy and offers listeners an unusual look at the frenzied thoughts, worries, and fears hidden beneath the surface. "The world is on fire I'm so fing tired and equally wired," she sings, setting all preconceived notions of herself ablaze.
"Antsy is a song for anyone who feels like they want to make a change in their life, but don't know how to," UPSAHL says of the single, "It's that moment when you realize you've had enough of whatever bad s has been going on and you need to switch it up and start fresh. It could literally be anything from relationships to health to the internet to school to work, etc. Whatever it is that makes you antsy, we've all been there."
UPSAHL's newest track comes just in time for her highly anticipated fall tour where dates are already selling out (dates noted below). Her first run of headlining North American dates kicks off on September 29 in Santa Ana, CA at Constellation Room, rolls through major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes on October 22 in Los Angeles, CA at The Roxy.
She follows up with two Australia dates before embarking on her 10+ date UK/Europe run. It begins in Amsterdam on November 11 at Bitterzoet and will make stops in major cities including Berlin, Milan, and Paris, with a final date in London on November 24 at London Heaven.
In just a few short years, UPSAHL has carved out a niche in the songwriting world as she has lent her pen to numerous hits spanning various genres such as Dua Lipa's GRAMMY Award-winning "Good in Bed," Madison Beer's fiery single "BOYs," and "Happy Endings" with Mike Shinoda and iann dior which went Top 10 at Alt Radio.
UPSAHL collaborated with Anne-Marie and Little Mix and co-wrote "Kiss My (Uh Oh)" a Top 10 single in the UK. Recently, UPSAHL joined forces with GAYLE on her track "e-z," was featured on the soundtrack for Bullet Train, starring Bad Bunny, Brad Pitt, Joey King, and Sandra Bullock, with the song "My Time to Shine," and co-wrote Bella Poarch's new single "Villain." UPSAHL also features on NGHTMRE's new track "ATMOSPHERE" a highlight off his debut album, DRMVRSE.
Watch the new music video here:
UPSAHL Tour Dates
9/29: Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room SOLD OUT
9/30: San Diego, CA - House of Blues (Voodoo Room) - SOLD OUT
10/1: Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar - SOLD OUT
10/3: Dallas, TX - The Studio at the Factory
10/4: Houston, TX - White Oak
10/5: Austin, TX - Antone's
10/7: Atlanta, GA - Vinyl at Center Stage - SOLD OUT
10/8: Nashville, TN - The End
10/10: Chicago, IL - Subterranean - SOLD OUT
10/11: Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
10/13: Denver, CO - Marquis Theater - SOLD OUT
10/14: Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court - SOLD OUT
10/16: Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's - SOLD OUT
10/17: Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club
10/18: Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
10/21: Sacramento, CA - Goldfield
10/22: Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy
11/2: Footscray, Australia - Hotel Westwood
11/4: Darlinghurst, Australia - Oxford Art Factory
11/8: Netherlands, Amsterdam - Bitterzoet
11/10: Cologne, Germany - Club Volta
11/11: Berlin, Germany - Lido
11/13: Milan, Italy - Biko Club
11/14: Zürich, Switzerland -Papiersaal
11/15: Paris, France - La Boule Noire
11/18: Manchester, United Kingdom - The Deaf Institute
11/19: Glasgow, United Kingdom - King Tut's
11/20: Leeds, United Kingdom - The Wardrobe
11/21: Bristol, United Kingdom - Thekla
11/23: Birmingham, United Kingdom - O2 Institute 3
11/24: London, United Kingdom - London Heaven