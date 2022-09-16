Upsahl Releases New Single 'Antsy'

Pop trailblazer UPSAHL releases her latest single "Antsy" and announces a new EP timed to Sagittarius season, which promises to provide an introspective glimpse into her fiery persona and pay homage to her star sign.

"Antsy'' is a departure from UPSAHL's usual punchy, punk-inspired sound. The smooth, acoustic track encapsulates serious fire sign energy and offers listeners an unusual look at the frenzied thoughts, worries, and fears hidden beneath the surface. "The world is on fire I'm so fing tired and equally wired," she sings, setting all preconceived notions of herself ablaze.

"Antsy is a song for anyone who feels like they want to make a change in their life, but don't know how to," UPSAHL says of the single, "It's that moment when you realize you've had enough of whatever bad s has been going on and you need to switch it up and start fresh. It could literally be anything from relationships to health to the internet to school to work, etc. Whatever it is that makes you antsy, we've all been there."

UPSAHL's newest track comes just in time for her highly anticipated fall tour where dates are already selling out (dates noted below). Her first run of headlining North American dates kicks off on September 29 in Santa Ana, CA at Constellation Room, rolls through major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes on October 22 in Los Angeles, CA at The Roxy.

She follows up with two Australia dates before embarking on her 10+ date UK/Europe run. It begins in Amsterdam on November 11 at Bitterzoet and will make stops in major cities including Berlin, Milan, and Paris, with a final date in London on November 24 at London Heaven.

In just a few short years, UPSAHL has carved out a niche in the songwriting world as she has lent her pen to numerous hits spanning various genres such as Dua Lipa's GRAMMY Award-winning "Good in Bed," Madison Beer's fiery single "BOYs," and "Happy Endings" with Mike Shinoda and iann dior which went Top 10 at Alt Radio.

UPSAHL collaborated with Anne-Marie and Little Mix and co-wrote "Kiss My (Uh Oh)" a Top 10 single in the UK. Recently, UPSAHL joined forces with GAYLE on her track "e-z," was featured on the soundtrack for Bullet Train, starring Bad Bunny, Brad Pitt, Joey King, and Sandra Bullock, with the song "My Time to Shine," and co-wrote Bella Poarch's new single "Villain." UPSAHL also features on NGHTMRE's new track "ATMOSPHERE" a highlight off his debut album, DRMVRSE.

Watch the new music video here:

UPSAHL Tour Dates

9/29: Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room SOLD OUT

9/30: San Diego, CA - House of Blues (Voodoo Room) - SOLD OUT

10/1: Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar - SOLD OUT

10/3: Dallas, TX - The Studio at the Factory

10/4: Houston, TX - White Oak

10/5: Austin, TX - Antone's

10/7: Atlanta, GA - Vinyl at Center Stage - SOLD OUT

10/8: Nashville, TN - The End

10/10: Chicago, IL - Subterranean - SOLD OUT

10/11: Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

10/13: Denver, CO - Marquis Theater - SOLD OUT

10/14: Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court - SOLD OUT

10/16: Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's - SOLD OUT

10/17: Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

10/18: Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

10/21: Sacramento, CA - Goldfield

10/22: Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

11/2: Footscray, Australia - Hotel Westwood

11/4: Darlinghurst, Australia - Oxford Art Factory

11/8: Netherlands, Amsterdam - Bitterzoet

11/10: Cologne, Germany - Club Volta

11/11: Berlin, Germany - Lido

11/13: Milan, Italy - Biko Club

11/14: Zürich, Switzerland -Papiersaal

11/15: Paris, France - La Boule Noire

11/18: Manchester, United Kingdom - The Deaf Institute

11/19: Glasgow, United Kingdom - King Tut's

11/20: Leeds, United Kingdom - The Wardrobe

11/21: Bristol, United Kingdom - Thekla

11/23: Birmingham, United Kingdom - O2 Institute 3

11/24: London, United Kingdom - London Heaven