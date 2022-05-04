Up and Coming Rock Trio i.O. Underground Releases New Single, 'Wall'

Emerging independent Colorado-based rock trio i.O. Underground has released their new single "Wall" today along with its official music video. Shimmering keys and ebullient guitars ignite the track's momentum, which culminates in a chantable chorus punctuated by lead vocalist Grayson's dynamic vocal delivery of "Got my back against the wall. Pushing hard, but I'm not falling down." PRESS HERE to listen to "Wall" and PRESS HERE to watch the official music video, directed by Samuel Tomatz Videography.

"As a new band formed during a time when the gathering of people to enjoy music together was shut down, we are excited to emerge from those dark days and release our first single for 2022, 'Wall'," shares i.O. Underground. "While the song speaks to holding the high ground against a person with whom the listener is in conflict, it also alludes to standing up for yourself in these truly crazy times. We look forward to sharing more new music this year, as well as bringing our music back to the stage as the world reopens."

Anything goes for the three-piece, who erase restrictions and embrace creative freedom in its purest form. i.O. Underground - Grayson (lead vocals, guitar, bass), Casey Kannenberg (guitar, keys, bass, vocals) and Beau Harding (drums, vocals) - present a multi-dimensional signature style layered with future-facing alternative experimentation, singer-songwriter eloquence, and nineties-style rock energy. With influences as diverse as Coldplay, Muse, and The Beatles, the group first introduced their signature sound in 2020 with The Wonderside EP. The 6-song collection, highlighted by "Save Me," "Coming Apart" and "Powers," and live shows throughout the Denver/Boulder area has built i.O. Underground a quiet buzz and a growing fan base. They continue to push boundaries in 2022 with their new music, which they hope makes a personal connection through a universally intriguing sound.

More from i.O. Underground coming soon!

