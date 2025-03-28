Underoath Release New Album 'The Place After This One'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Underoath, the iconic and genre-defining band, have finally returned with their highly-anticipated new album, The Place After This One, via MNRK Heavy. The album features the single “All The Love Is Gone,” which debuted at #1 Most Added at Active Rock Radio and is quickly moving up the charts faster than any single in the band's career.

Renowned for their ability to transform chaos into harmony and aggression into anthemic survival, the Florida-based group has delivered a record that has once again redefined heavy music and is sure to expand their already massive audience. With two RIAA-certified gold albums, three Grammy nominations, and a legacy of uncompromising authenticity, Underoath is louder, bolder and more essential than ever, while continuing to push boundaries in ways that few bands dare.

The Place After This One marks a truly momentous occasion in the band's history. It is a stunning document and a remarkable collection of songs, signaling a renaissance period in the beloved act’s storied career. The album showcases where they’re from and, more importantly, where they're headed. It's a masterpiece from musicians at the top of their game. Sonically, its references are varied and complex, and are a distillation of everything they’ve accomplished thus far: a crystalline vision blending hard rock, electronic experimentation, guttural screams and anthemic, call-to-arms choruses.

The band is currently on tour in North America for a run of shows supporting Rise Against and Papa Roach as part of their Rise of the Roach tour. The band also have a number of headlining dates, and will also be performing at Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival on May 10, 2025 in Columbus, OH and at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, FL on May 16, 2025. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Underoath Tour Dates:

03/28/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum - (TICKETS) $

03/29/25 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center - (TICKETS) $

03/31/25 - Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum - (TICKETS) $

04/01/25 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena - (TICKETS) $

04/02/25 - Boise, ID @ The Knitting Factory - (TICKETS) *

04/03/25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center - (TICKETS) $

04/04/25 - Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse - (TICKETS) *

04/05/25 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena (TICKETS) $

04/07/25 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena - (TICKETS) $

04/08/25 - Wichita, KS @ Wave - (TICKETS) *

04/09/25 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center - (TICKETS) $

04/10/25 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center - (TICKETS) $

04/12/25 - Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center - (TICKETS) $

04/13/25 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center - (TICKETS) $

04/14/25 - Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre - (TICKETS) *

04/15/25 - Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine - (TICKETS) *

04/16/25 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall - (TICKETS) *

05/10/24 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple (TICKETS)

05/16/25 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville (TICKETS)

09/10/25 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre - (TICKETS) $

09/11/25 - Syracuse, NY @ Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview - (TICKETS) $

09/13/25 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater - (TICKETS) $

09/14/25 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center - (TICKETS) $

09/16/25 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem - (TICKETS) $

09/17/25 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Virginia Beach Dome - (TICKETS) $

09/19/25 - Allentown, PA @ PPL Center - (TICKETS) $

09/20/25 - Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre - (TICKETS) $

09/23/25 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend - (TICKETS) $

09/24/25 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park - (TICKETS) $

09/26/25 - Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park - (TICKETS) $

09/27/25 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre - (TICKETS) $

09/28/25 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre - (TICKETS) $

09/30/25 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP - (TICKETS) $

10/01/25 - Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater - (TICKETS) $

10/03/25 - Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre - (TICKETS) $

10/04/25 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre - (TICKETS) $

10/05/25 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre - (TICKETS) $

* = headlining

$ = supporting Papa Roach and Rise Against

Photo Credit: Jimmy Fontaine

