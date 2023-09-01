U.K. Singer Faye Fantarrow Passes Away From Rare Glioma Brain Tumor

Faye had battled and beaten Leukaemia twice since she was first diagnosed at eight years old.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

Following a brave battle with an extremely rare Glioma brain tumor, the passing — at just 21 years of age — of rising Sunderland U.K. singer-songwriter Faye Fantarrow was announced yesterday by her heartbroken mother, Pam. Passing on August 26, 2023, Faye had battled and beaten Leukaemia twice since she was first diagnosed at eight years old, before the discovery of the rare Glioma tumor earlier this year. 

The accomplished singer, tipped as One To Watch by BBC Introducing, winner of (Lindisfarne founder) Alan Hull’s annual Songwriting Award in 2021, and praised by CLASH, Rolling Stone and Billboard, Fantarrow’s unique neo-soul tones, powerful lyrical capability beyond her years and signature steel string rhythms earned her the attention of some of the industry’s most influential performers and producers.

Musical mentor Eurythmics legend Dave Stewart signed Faye, from his hometown of Sunderland, and championed the rising star's talents, producing her debut EP AWOL and overseeing the release through his label Bay Street Records.

Dave Stewart shares: “I can’t put into words how devastated I was when, just after spending an amazing creative time with Faye last summer making her debut album, Faye found out she had this very aggressive brain tumor. Faye was a joy to be around, full of fun, laughter and sharp as a razor — a true artist in every sense. Being with her and watching her at work is a diamond stuck in my head, moments I will never forget. I’m lucky to have met Faye and her Mum Pam, two humans together battling against all odds for Faye’s survival. It has been both traumatic and beautiful to witness their strength and dignity and I am so sorry the world only got to witness Faye’s genius for such a short time. She is one of the true greats, a northern girl on fire with her lyrics and melodies. I loved her deeply”

Faye's mother, Pam Fantarrow posted the sad news yesterday in a heartbreaking poetic tweet:

After starting a Justgiving page for an experimental treatment in California, Fantarrow raised over £235,000 and visited the U.S. in the first of several planned trips for the groundbreaking treatment but sadly was too unwell to return for follow up treatments. The excess funds raised by the Justgiving campaign were donated to charity to fund further life saving research in Faye's memory.



