UCB's POP STARS ARE DUMB Full Album Available On Spotify

Announcing the album release of the musical sketch comedy show, 'Pop Stars Are Dumb (But We Love Them)', available now on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon and Tidal. Written by Eliza Kingsbury (UCB, Toronto Sketchfest), the live show ran at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre and toured Montréal and UCB LA.

The music parodies artists like Lady Gaga ("I Know Who I Am", a retrospective on the genre-bending pop icon), Kesha ("Glittertits", a feminist party anthem) and Taylor Swift ("Country Gal", a roast on country artists who forget their roots).

Featured on several tracks is Douglas Widick (North Coast, Toxic Masculinity: The Musical), who also produced the album (Sweet Tea Studios) and co-starred in the live show.

For updates on the music video project for 'Pop Stars', check out elizakingsbury.com.

