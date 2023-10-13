Tyler Ramsey Shares New Song 'Flare (for Neal Casal)'; Announces 2024 Album Release Tour

Tyler Ramsey shared “Flare (for Neal Casal)” the second song to be released off his forthcoming album New Lost Ages, due out February 9, 2024 via Soundly Music.

“Flare (for Neal Casal)” exclusively premiered via Relix earlier this week who calls the track “a stunning tune.”

"Sometimes people need help and they never ask for it,” says Ramsey, “sometimes people send signals out but those of us that might see them don't know what to do to help.”

The new track was written after Ramsey's hearing of Neal Casal's passing. In conjunction with the track's release, Backline, a non-profit organization focused on providing customized mental health and wellness resources to the music industry and their families has announced that applications are now open for The Neal Casal Fellowship (2023-2024) through the Neal Casal Music Foundation.

The Fellowship program is in its second year, and provides one individual with the unique opportunity to work with Backline, The Neal Casal Clinical Fellow supports long-term clinical strategy, working to build programming to support the real-time needs of the music industry. It is a paid position. More information can be found at https://backline.care/neal-casal.

“This song is about letting go of innocence and facing the reality of a society that is in decline. One that is refusing to change course or even pause itself,” Ramsey says. “It's searching for hope in all of this. It's wanting my children to be able to experience this world with wonder and joy and not have to carry the weight of our mistakes.”

In support of his new album, Ramsey will embark on a nationwide tour that kicks off on February 20 in Washington DC.

Tickets and up-to-date information can be found at tylerramsey.com.

TYLER RAMSEY ON TOUR

10/13 @ Bourgie Nights | Wilmington, NC

10/14 @ Flat Iron | Greensboro, NC

10/21 @ Asheville Masonic Temple | Asheville, NC

10/22 @ Eddie's Attic | Decatur, GA

10/27 @ NeighborhoodTheatre | Charlotte, NC

2/20 @ Pearl Street Warehouse | Washington DC

2/21 @ Milkboy | Philadelphia PA

2/22 @ Mercury Lounge | New York, NY

2/23 @ Space Ballroom | Hamden, CT

2/24 @ Faces Brewing | Boston, MA

2/27 @ Beachland Tavern | Cleveland, OH

2/28 @ Rumba Cafe | Columbus, OH

2/29 @ LO-FI Indianapolis, IN

3/1 @ Shank Hall | Milwaukee, WI

3/2 @ Fitzgerald's Sidebar | Berwyn, IL

3/22 @ The Parish | Austin, TX

3/23 @ The Post at River East | Fort Worth, TX

3/26 @ The Casbah | San Diego, CA

3/28 @ Gold-Diggers | Los Angeles, CA

3/30 @ Bottom of the Hill | San Francisco, CA

4/1 @ Tractor Tavern | Seattle, WA

4/2 @ Polaris Hall | Portland, OR

4/3 @ Neurolux | Boise, ID

4/5 @ Lulu's Downstairs | Manitou Springs, CO

4/6 @ Mercury Cafe | Denver, CO

4/8 @ Knuckleheads Saloon | Kansas City, MO

4/9 @ Off Broadway | Saint Louis, MO

4/10 @ Hernando's Hide-A-Way | Memphis, TN

About:

Just as the opening line in Tyler Ramsey's melody “New Lost Ages” proposes — “you better get yourself familiar with suffering because we're living in a world that we can't understand” — so, too, becomes this notion that to truly find yourself in the ether and incessant white noise of modern society, one must simply let go of ego, pain and trauma in exchange for pure love.

“I'm trying harder and harder to just roll with things and make moments that are beautiful, to appreciate everything we have,” Ramsey says. “I'm trying to just be here and in the moment, with my family and with my music, and not get caught up in the sadness and fear that lies out there in our world — to always pursue hope and compassion.”

Coming into his latest album, “New Lost Ages,” the celebrated singer-songwriter felt this deep, profound shift into a new, perhaps unknown, level of his ever-evolving melodic journey.

Captured at the legendary Avast! Recording Co. in Seattle, Washington, by storied producer Phil Ek (Fleet Foxes, Father John Misty, The Shins, Built to Spill), the 10-song LP is an ongoing sonic quest within Ramsey — meticulously wandering across the musical landscape, this undulating tone of indie, rock and folk stylings.

“Each album carries me down a different path, every record drawing in new people, new experiences,” Ramsey says. “And ‘New Lost Ages' was this new process, where I really trusted a producer by handing over my songs and was willing to work on anything that he felt needed work.”

Situated in a power-trio formation — including bassist Morgan Henderson (Fleet Foxes) and drummer Sean Lane (Ann Wilson) — Ramsey found himself fronting a full-on rock outfit, a scenario that conjured fresh inspiration and straightforward determination within the recording process.

“At first, it was intimidating to walk into a room with these super talented musicians and just put my songs down in front of them,” Ramsey says. “But, they're killer musicians and we were able to pull it off in a short amount of time. We figured out all of the arrangements pretty quickly and played our parts live.”

“New Lost Ages” is about peeling back the layers of oneself, to locate and open up the dusty boxes of your past from the back of the closet of your mind. It's memories and mistakes, lessons and lifelines bringing the present moment into focus — the future bright with possibility and purpose, so long as you never forget the road to the here and now.

“[The title track] is about letting go of innocence and facing the reality of a society that is in decline. One that is refusing to change course or even pause itself,” Ramsey says. “It's searching for hope in all of this. It's wanting my children to be able to experience this world with wonder and joy and not have to carry the weight of our mistakes.”

For Ramsey, who's based in Western North Carolina, it's been that continued trek in this often-unforgiving music industry that's brought about a renewed intent in what it is he ultimately wants to create, onstage and in the studio.

And at the foundation of Ramsey's recordings and stoic stage presence in a live setting are these symbiotic realms that nurture the genuine splendor and lore of his work — mesmerizing melodies aimed at sincere connectivity through honesty and vulnerability.

“I feel secure in what I do musically and I believe in what I'm writing,” Ramsey says. “I try to write songs that I believe every word of. I don't want to ever dance around something or have to sing lyrics that don't feel like truth to me

Photo Credit: Parker J. Pfister