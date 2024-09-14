Tucker Wetmore Releases New Single 'Silverado Blue' Ahead of EP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tucker Wetmore is keeping his foot on the gas this week as he releases the first taste of new music off his forthcoming Oct. 4 debut EP, Waves on a Sunset, with new track “Silverado Blue,” out now. Also announced today, the skyrocketing country artist has been selected as the latest artist to join RADAR - Spotify's marquee artist development program dedicated to spotlighting emerging talent around the world.

Penned by Wetmore with Brett Sheroky and Dan Wilson, Wetmore's “captivating and unmistakably country vocals” (Holler) make a strong return in this laid-back country hit. The lyrics cleverly grasp the conflicting, heart-racing emotions of one last night together before everything changes. Hitting pause on his own wishes for her to stay, Wetmore savors the final moments of a fleeting love. “This song embodies that young love feel,” he shares. “I picture people listening to this song with their windows down, riding down the road, thinking about that young love they might have once had that was gone too soon.”

In celebration of his induction into the RADAR program, fans can expect to see Wetmore perform “Silverado Blue” as a part of Spotify's RADAR Sessions, coming soon. Wetmore joins a long list of artists including Reneé Rapp, Peso Pluma, Sexyy Red, Zach Bryan and more than 900 others who have all joined the program since its inception in 2020.

Earlier this week, Wetmore checked off a major item on his bucket list as he made his Grand Ole Opry debut to a packed house. Wetmore was overwhelmed by a standing ovation after his three-song set, which included the “song that is changing his life,” “Wind Up Missin' You,” today's release “Silverado Blue,” and a first-ever performance of the unreleased track “What Not To.” The emotional evening was capped off when UMG Nashville Chair and CEO Cindy Mabe and Back Blocks Music CEO Rakiyah Marshall surprised Wetmore on stage with two RIAA GOLD plaques, certifying his double shot of Billboard Hot 100 charting hits “Wine Into Whiskey” and “Wind Up Missin' You.”

The Kalama, Wash. native revealed exciting details earlier this week about his forthcoming eight-song debut EP, Waves on a Sunset, due Oct. 4. “In a lot of ways, this feels like my introduction to the world, so I wanted to share some sides of me y'all haven't seen yet.”

Waves on a Sunset Track Listing:

1. “Silverado Blue” (Written by Tucker Wetmore, Brett Sheroky, Dan Wilson)

2. “Wine Into Whiskey” (Written by Tucker Wetmore, Jacob Hackworth, Justin Ebach)

3. “You, Honey” (Written by Tucker Wetmore, Josh Thompson, Michael Lotten)

4. “Wind Up Missin' You” (Written by Tucker Wetmore, Thomas Archer, Chris LaCorte)

5. “Break First” (Written by Michael Tyler, Matt Roy, Lauren Hungate, Matt Dragstrem)

6. “When I Ain't Lookin'” (Written by Austin Goodloe, Thomas Archer, Michael Tyler, Tucker Beathard)

7. “What Would You Do?” (Written by Tucker Wetmore, Gabe Foust, Jacob Hackworth, Jaxson Free)

8. “Mister Miss Her” (Written by Blake Pendergrass, Jaxson Free, Chris LaCorte)

With his Opry debut in the books, Wetmore is well on his way to become one of 2024's certified breakout stars. Country Central notes that “everything he touches turns to gold,” a statement backed by Wetmore's impressive feat of racking up over 400M global career streams in just six months. His first single at Country radio, “Wind Up Missin' You,” is rapidly approaching the Top 20, with momentum only continuing to build. Barstool Sports underscores this potential adding, “This guy is going to be a megastar. Get familiar with his name now.”

Following his support slot on Luke Bryan's Farm Tour 2024 later this month, Wetmore will launch his first-ever headlining tour, Waves on a Sunset Tour 2024, on EP release day (10/4), kicking off in Statesboro, Ga.. The highly anticipated tour will hit 17 cities and feature direct support from Hannah McFarland, Eli Winders and Ashland Craft. Due to overwhelming demand, multiple venues have been upgraded and additional nights have been added in select cities. For remaining tickets, announcements, and more, keep up with Wetmore on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and his website at tuckerwetmore.com.

ABOUT TUCKER WETMORE:

Having notched back-to-back spots on Billboard's Hot 100 chart with his debut singles “Wine Into Whiskey” and “Wind Up Missin' You” and surpassing 400M streams in just six months, Washington-born singer-songwriter Tucker Wetmore is well on the way to becoming one of 2024's certified breakout country stars. Wetmore brought his music directly to the fans earlier this year on Kameron Marlowe's Strangers Tour, and this fall, he joins Luke Bryan on the country superstar's FARM TOUR 2024 before setting off on his highly anticipated headlining tour: Waves on a Sunset Tour 2024. Wetmore is currently climbing the Country Airplay charts as he nears the Top 20 with his debut single, “Wind Up Missin' You.” Named Billboard's May Country Rookie of the Month, Wetmore is carving a path of his own in the country world: the 24-year-old's songs reflect his cross-genre musical upbringing, embracing all manners of country, reggae, rock and hip-hop, albeit anchored by classic country storytelling.

“These past few months have been some of the craziest of my entire life. My entire life has changed. I can't really even put it into words,” Wetmore says of his meteoric 2024.

Wetmore signed a major-label record deal this summer with UMG Nashville in partnership with Back Blocks Music, had two songs featured on the star-studded soundtrack of Twisters (“Already Had It” and “Steal My Thunder” (with Conner Smith)), made his Grand Ole Opry debut and is now setting his sights on his debut EP, Waves on a Sunset, due October 4.

“Everything's moving super swiftly,” Wetmore says. “So just being happy is my goal. And giving myself time to sit back and think about all the blessings God has been giving me every time I open my eyes in the morning.” Wetmore pauses and smiles. “Yup, it's safe to say I'm very blessed.”

