Trumpeter, Producer & Ethnomusicologist Balkan Bump Releases 'Tryptonic' Single

Fast-rising producer, instrumentalist and ethnomusicologist Balkan Bump releases Tryptonic as a single ahead of his debut album release this year. The single features Balkan Bump's signature trumpet with a fusion of globally-inspired beat styles hailing from The Balkans, The Middle East, Africa, and The United States. Evoking delirious but ecstatic scenes of the desert, the track is an exuberantly uplifting take on hip hop-inspired electronic production.



The debut Osmanity album is a much-anticipated body of work, following Balkan Bump's quick rise to notability among the American touring and festival circuit, his releases with superstar collaborators like Talib Kweli and Gramatik, and appearance in film/TV syncs including a 2020 Super Bowl primetime TV spot for Porsche. The album features a star-studded global cast of collaborators including French festival-mainstay CloZee, Palestinian Alicia Keys-collaborator Ali Paris, global beats purveyors Beats Antique, and chill beatsmiths from Belgium (Poldoore) and France (The Geek x Vrv).

The album's release follows an anticipated Osmanity tour (postponed for Covid), including sold out events in his native San Francisco and festival bookings at Shambhala, Sonic Bloom, Summer Meltdown, Same Same But Different, Gem & Jam, and more. In lieu of touring in 2020, Balkan Bump has shared a digital stage with Sofi Tukker at Virtual Burning Man, as well as curated his own weekly Global Beats Sundays livestream events featuring globetrotting DJs including Nickodemus (of Bob Marley & Nina Simone Remix fame), and KCRW's Jeremy Sole.

