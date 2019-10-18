Trojan Reloaded's EP 'The Music' is Out Now

Trojan Reloaded have proudly announced details of their newest musical offering 'The Music', a brand new EP from one of the UK's leading sound system collectives- Reggae Roast. Comprised of five tracks, the record features an all-star lineup of musical greats with features from the likes of Brother Culture, Jah Screechy, Natty Campbell, Shumba Youth, Donavon King Jay, and Clapper Priest.

Since forming in 2007, Reggae Roast have forged a reputation as the leading light in the resurgence of the UK Dub / Reggae scene. The release of 'The Music' EP breathes new life into a sound system classic affirming Reggae Roast as key players in the new wave of British Reggae all whilst keeping the original spirit of the genre alive.

The EP features five tracks on the 'None a Jah Jah Children No Cry' riddim, originally recorded by Ras Michael and the Sons of Negus in 1975, and remade by Fashion Records in the late 1980's for the track 'We a Blood' by Junior Delgado, both of which went on to become classics in the reggae and sound system world.

'The Music' EP reversions these tracks to give them space and cultural relevance within the 21st century, with brand new vocal cuts from some of the most talented MCs and vocalists in the country including Brother Culture and Jah Screechy.

It also features a brilliant all-star track featuring all the Reggae Roast Soundsystem vocalists, with Donovan Kingjay, Brother Culture, Natty Campbell, Clapper Priest and Shumba Youth, each on their own verses, collectively offering a real fusion of mix and sounds.

Reggae Roast are signed to Trojan records imprint label, Trojan Reloaded with the collectives debut album to be released via the new label.

Track-list

1: The Music: Reggae Roast Feat Brother Culture

2: Love Me Culture: Reggae Roast Feat Jah Screechy

3: Keep it Bouncing: Reggae Roast feat Donovan Kingjay, Brother Culture, Natty Campbell, Clapper Priest and Shumba Youth

4: Keep It Dubbing: Reggae Roast

5: None A Jah Jah Children No Cry Riddim - Reggae Roast





