Trimiklini to Host ARTS & MUSIC DAY This Month

Trimiklini's 2nd ART and SCULPTURE GROUP EXHIBITION will bring together unique artists from different origins, backgrounds and mediums to connect their unique pasts with their conceptual concerns and material experimentation in both painting and sculpture. Featuring artists: Katie Sabry, Electra Varnava, Tatiana Ferahian, Georgia Karagiorgi, Spyros Demetriades, Giorgos Koumouros and sculptors Mary Pavrou and Petra Spyrou. The event will take place 18 June 2023, 11am - 8pm in the Cultural Room of Michalakis Konnaris Park (main road Limassol Troodos, opposite Trimiklini's church).

Trimiklini brings together some of the finest musicians and bands in a WORLD MUSIC CONCERT of folk, rock, pop, and blues. Sunday 18 June 5-9pm, Free entrance, park opposite church. Dimitris Kalatzis (rock n' blues), Kevin Abraham with Clare Hurrell (folk). Music Journeys (world music). The Irish Ramblers (folk), Time Leap (80's-90's pop/rock).

ARTS & MUSIC DAY



Sunday 18th June 11am - 9pm

Trimiklini



11am - 8pm: Art & Sculpture Group Exhibition



11am - 8pm: Ceramic and Craft Fair



5pm - 9pm: World Music Concert



DJ from 11am to 5pm



Free Entrance



Michalakis Konnaris Park (opposite the church)

Concert Schedule: 5pm – 9pm

5pm – 5.45pm: Dimitris Kalatzis – pop/rock

6pm - 6.45pm: Kevin Abraham with Clare Hurrell – folk

6.45pm - 7pm: Music Journey – world music

7.15pm - 8pm: The Irish Ramblers – folk

8.15pm – 9pm: Time Leap – 80s/90s pop/rock

9pm: close

Dimitris Kalantzis (guitar, harmonica, vocals) peforms well-known rock and blues songs. Dimitris was born in Marousi Attica and grew up until the age of 18 in Tithorea Fiotida (Central Greece), where alongside the school, he studied classical-acoustic guitar and music theory, at the state-recognized Music School Panagiotis Kefos. He then left for studies at the University of Patras at the Faculty of Positive Sciences in the Geology Department, where he was an active member of the cultural/music groups of the University of Patra, creating in parallel diverse student musical groups, playing at music events and festivals. Returning to Tithorea, he continued his music studies on electric guitar, piano and music harmony, at Panagiotis Kefos Music School in Lamia, while he founded the music band Alexalio, playing Greek and foreign rock, rock n roll and blues in the area's music venues, as well as in Athens from 2014-2017. In 2017 he decided to emigrate to Cyprus and specifically to Limassol, where he is to this day playing in various music venues of the island with his bands (The Stumps, Smoke Signals, Alon Sevou) and also solo. Since 2018, he has been teaching electric-acoustic guitar, as well as music theory and harmony, at the Metropolitan Conservatory of Limassol, musical horizons (Trachoni) and private lessons at home. Dimitris Kalantzis writes lyrics, music and poetry. In the near future he plans to record his first personal album entitled Diskoles Meres with his own songs, as well as songs by the lyricist Dimitris Spyropoulos (from Athens) and the poet Maria Skouroliakou who is his aunt. We are servants of art and music that feeds our soul and spirit with oxygen.

The Irish Ramblers celebrate traditional Irish music. Featuring JJ Cuddihy (Irish box, guitar, vocals), Bernadette & Noelle Robinson (violin) and Phil Willcock (guitar, banjo, vocals). They perform jigs, reels and hornpipes plus authentic versions of popular songs including Whiskey In The Jar, Danny Boy, Black Velvet Band, Wild Rover, Galway Girl, Molly Malone, Fields of Athenry, Dirty Old Town and many more. JJ, Bernadette and Noelle are from Ireland and play only Irish music and rightly claim to be the only authentic Irish band on the Island. They spent twenty-five years playing Irish music in the oldest pub in Dublin, the Brazen Head. Phil Willcock, co-founder of the band, has been playing Folk and Celtic music in Paphos for twenty years. He also runs the Paphos Folk Club. They love to get together to share their deep love and knowledge of traditional Irish music.

Kevin Abraham, in collaboration with Clare Hurrell (violin), offers a unique acoustic approach to familiar and not so familiar golden oldies, and a selection of his own songs. Kevin Abraham (guitar/voice) is a respected singer/songwriter with a long history of performance in South Africa and abroad. Time spent in the South African music hotspots consolidated his position as a sought-after performer in the many clubs, pubs and restaurants which offered live music in those days. After more than 20 years of performance touring, Kevin was offered the chance to pursue his passion for research. With that, over time, public performance took a back seat as he pursued his interest across Africa. Kevin and his wife have recently relocated to Cyprus, and here he is focusing on collaborating with excellent musicians to showcase uniquely reworked covers of golden oldies, along with original songs. A mature musician, Kevin is recognised for his strong finger picking technique, and signature vocal style. He is at home belting it out at Festivals, but his true passion is performance at intimate venues, where he can deliver a nuanced quality of playing, and engage directly with his audiences, in an attentive environment.

Clare Hurrell (violin) is a classically trained violinist from the UK. Born into a musical family, music quickly became the centre of her social, work and home life. Having played in orchestras across the UK and the UAE, Clare now calls Cyprus her home and enjoys the outdoor lifestyle it has to offer. She spends her time teaching yoga, music and exploring the Island. Among her many interests, she has joined Kevin's collaborative group Folklands, which has enabled Clare to express her musicality, love of world music, performing, and above all, having fun!