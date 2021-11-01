Travis Moser Releases New Version Of 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'

Cabaret, concert and recording artist Travis Moser has released a new version of the Ralph Blane and Hugh Martin holiday standard, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, originally written for 1944 film Meet Me in St. Louis and performed by Judy Garland, has gone through a few lyrical revisions over the years. When Frank Sinatra recorded it for his 1957 album A Jolly Christmas, he felt the line "Until then we'll have to muddle through some how" was too depressing, so it became "Hang a shining star upon the highest bough." When Judy Garland performed the song again on The Judy Garland Show Christmas Special in 1963, she sung the revised lyric as well. Since then, the revised lyric has become the most commonly used...until now! Travis Moser's brand new recording incorporates both versions of the lyric to honor the trepidation and hope for the New Year. Add Travis's new version of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas to your holiday playlist!

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas was recorded and engineered at The Smooth Spot Recording Studio and mastered at 4D Audio Productions. The single is available on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify and everywhere music is streamed/sold! For more information check out TravisMoser.com!

More About Travis Moser

Cabaret, concert and recording artist Travis Moser has packed houses and won acclaim for his solo shows in NYC and around the country. His most recent show, Just One Look: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt, paid homage to the legendary goddess of music and debuted at NYC's famed The Green Room 42. Travis was joined by cabaret icons Molly Pope, Cathy Cervenka, Daryl Glenn, Jack Bartholet, Elijah Caldwell and Lillian Andrea De Leon (over the course of multiple engagements), with a full band led by musical director, Drew Wutke. Travis' previous show, This Can't Be Love: The Songs of Rodgers and Hart, debuted at the legendary Feinstein's/54 Below with special guest Samantha Shafer from Broadway's West Side Story, South Pacific, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and Rocky - The Musical. This Can't Be Love: The Songs of Rodgers and Hart celebrates one of the most prolific and legendary songwriting duos of all time. Travis Moser takes the audience on a journey through the Rodgers and Hart songbook, while offering backstage and personal stories about the songs and the shows from which they came. The show features new arrangements and mash-ups of some of Rodgers and Hart's most beloved songs. This Can't Be Love: The Songs of Rodgers and Hart recently celebrated a 3rd return engagement at Feinstein's/54 Below! Travis is also a prolific recording artist with several albums and singles available on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify and everywhere music is sold and streamed! His albums, Travis Moser Live at the Laurie Beechman Theatre, This Can't Be Love: The Songs of Rodgers and Hart, Just One Look: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt and So Many People: The Sondheim Sessions (with Drew Wutke) were all nominated for BroadwayWorld Album Awards.

