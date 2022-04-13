Tortoise Announces US Tour Dates Ahead of 'Rhythms, Resolutions & Clusters' Reissue

Imitable quintet Tortoise have announced a tour across select US cities this October.

The tour will follow the deluxe reissue of Tortoise's classic remix album Rhythms, Resolutions & Clusters, out April 22nd, which features mixes by Steve Albini, Jim O'Rourke, Mike Watt (Minutemen), Brad Wood (Liz Phair), and Rick Brown (75 Dollar Bill).

Tortoise have been expanding the definition of rock music for almost 30 years, nodding to dub, rock, jazz, electronica and minimalism throughout its revered and influential discography. The resulting sounds have always been distinctly, even stubbornly, their own. Rhythms, Resolutions & Clusters has not been available on LP since it was released in 1995.

The record ushered in a late 90's remix craze, and launched a 12" series of remixes by a wide range of artists. This extremely limited re-press for Thrill Jockey's 30th Anniversary is a Tortoise record unlike any other, as Tortoise turned their iconic early songs over to their friends to play with.

Tortoise Tour Dates

Oct. 2 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

Oct. 3. - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Oct. 4 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

Oct. 5 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom