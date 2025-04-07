Tom Odell Confirms Intimate International 'Don't Let Me Go' Tour

The tour marks Odell’s first headline shows in North America since 2023.
Tom Odell, the award-winning singer-songwriter, will play a very special run of intimate shows across the U.S., Canada and Europe in the coming weeks on the Don’t Let Me Go Tour. These unique shows precede major international tours coming this summer and fall.
The headline dates include stops at New York’s Webster Hall, London’s Battersea Arts Centre, Paris’ Bouffes du Nord, Amsterdam’s De Wester, Chicago’s The Vic Theatre, Washington, D.C.’s Lincoln Theatre and more. Odell’s club performances provide fans a unique chance to see him in the smallest rooms he’s played in years. The tour also marks Odell’s first headline shows in North America since 2023.
Tickets will be available for artist presale on Wednesday, April 9 at 10:00 A.M. local time, with local presale starting Thursday, April 10 at 10:00 A.M. local time. General on-sale will follow on Friday, April 11 at 10:00 A.M. local time. Purchase tickets at tomodell.com and see below for a complete list of dates.
Tom Odell is a renowned British singer and songwriter whose love for music can be traced back to grade school, pivoting from songwriter to singer in his band when they couldn’t hold down a frontman. After studying music in college, he embarked on a decade-long career in which his soul-baring projects, blending melancholic melodies with introspective lyrics, have topped charts and won accolades worldwide.
His emotionally charged songs of love, heartbreak and self-reflection received instant critical acclaim, winning the prestigious BRIT and Ivor Novello Awards and garnering praise from numerous outlets including The Guardian, The Telegraph, Rolling Stone, The Evening Standard, The Observer, among others. Odell has amassed a rabid following for his work, with multiple headline world tours, 29 million monthly listeners on Spotify and over 14 billion career streams. The timelessness of his music continues to resonate with fans over a decade on, as his 2012 song “Another Love” recently gained massive popularity, becoming an anthem of solidarity with the people of Ukraine. With more imminent from Odell, he continues to push boundaries and unite people through his art.
May 12—Washington, D.C.—Lincoln Theatre
May 13—New York, NY—Webster Hall
May 14—Philadelphia, PA—Theatre of Living Arts
May 16—Boston, MA—Paradise Rock Club
May 17—Portland, ME—The State Theatre
May 19—Montreal, QB—MTELUS
May 20—Toronto, ON—Massey Hall
June 11—Barcelona, ES—Sala Apolo
June 18—Berlin, DE—Heimathafen Neukölln
July 3—Paris, FR—Bouffes du Nord
July 8—London, U.K.—Battersea Arts Centre
July 15—Amsterdam, NL—De Wester
September 15—Austin, TX—Emo’s
September 16—Dallas, TX—Echo Lounge & Music Hall
September 18—Atlanta, GA—Buckhead Theatre
September 19—Nashville, TN—Exit/In
September 20—Louisville, KY—Mercury Ballroom
September 22—Indianapolis, IN—The Vogue
September 23—Chicago, IL—The Vic Theatre
September 24—Columbus, OH—Newport Music Hall
September 26—Cleveland, OH—House of Blues
September 27—Detroit, MI—St. Andrew’s Hall
Photo credit: Darren Gwynn
Videos