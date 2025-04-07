Tom Odell Confirms Intimate International 'Don't Let Me Go' Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tom Odell, the award-winning singer-songwriter, will play a very special run of intimate shows across the U.S., Canada and Europe in the coming weeks on the Don’t Let Me Go Tour. These unique shows precede major international tours coming this summer and fall.

The headline dates include stops at New York’s Webster Hall, London’s Battersea Arts Centre, Paris’ Bouffes du Nord, Amsterdam’s De Wester, Chicago’s The Vic Theatre, Washington, D.C.’s Lincoln Theatre and more. Odell’s club performances provide fans a unique chance to see him in the smallest rooms he’s played in years. The tour also marks Odell’s first headline shows in North America since 2023.

Tickets will be available for artist presale on Wednesday, April 9 at 10:00 A.M. local time, with local presale starting Thursday, April 10 at 10:00 A.M. local time. General on-sale will follow on Friday, April 11 at 10:00 A.M. local time. Purchase tickets at tomodell.com and see below for a complete list of dates.

Tom Odell is a renowned British singer and songwriter whose love for music can be traced back to grade school, pivoting from songwriter to singer in his band when they couldn’t hold down a frontman. After studying music in college, he embarked on a decade-long career in which his soul-baring projects, blending melancholic melodies with introspective lyrics, have topped charts and won accolades worldwide.

His emotionally charged songs of love, heartbreak and self-reflection received instant critical acclaim, winning the prestigious BRIT and Ivor Novello Awards and garnering praise from numerous outlets including The Guardian, The Telegraph, Rolling Stone, The Evening Standard, The Observer, among others. Odell has amassed a rabid following for his work, with multiple headline world tours, 29 million monthly listeners on Spotify and over 14 billion career streams. The timelessness of his music continues to resonate with fans over a decade on, as his 2012 song “Another Love” recently gained massive popularity, becoming an anthem of solidarity with the people of Ukraine. With more imminent from Odell, he continues to push boundaries and unite people through his art.

TOM ODELL—DON’T LET ME GO TOUR

May 12—Washington, D.C.—Lincoln Theatre

May 13—New York, NY—Webster Hall

May 14—Philadelphia, PA—Theatre of Living Arts

May 16—Boston, MA—Paradise Rock Club

May 17—Portland, ME—The State Theatre

May 19—Montreal, QB—MTELUS

May 20—Toronto, ON—Massey Hall

June 11—Barcelona, ES—Sala Apolo

June 18—Berlin, DE—Heimathafen Neukölln

July 3—Paris, FR—Bouffes du Nord

July 8—London, U.K.—Battersea Arts Centre

July 15—Amsterdam, NL—De Wester

September 15—Austin, TX—Emo’s

September 16—Dallas, TX—Echo Lounge & Music Hall

September 18—Atlanta, GA—Buckhead Theatre

September 19—Nashville, TN—Exit/In

September 20—Louisville, KY—Mercury Ballroom

September 22—Indianapolis, IN—The Vogue

September 23—Chicago, IL—The Vic Theatre

September 24—Columbus, OH—Newport Music Hall

September 26—Cleveland, OH—House of Blues

September 27—Detroit, MI—St. Andrew’s Hall

Photo credit: Darren Gwynn

