Tickets On Sale Now For The Third BTS Feature Film BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE, Watch The Trailer Here

Big Hit Entertainment and Trafalgar Releasing announced today that tickets are now on sale for BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE, the latest film from global superstars BTS which finds the band at the end of their LOVE YOURSELF tour in Europe. The film will be in theaters for a limited time beginning August 7 with the majority of screenings occurring through August 11. Additional screening dates available in select locations.



Tickets are on sale from the official film website here. Fans are encouraged to sign-up for updates regarding tickets, participating theaters and more information.



The movie's official trailer has just been released via the Big Hit Entertainment social channels. Watch it here:



About BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE

Title: BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE

Director: Park Jun Soo

Cast: RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, Jung Kook

Produced by: Big Hit Entertainment / Camp Entertainment

Distributed by: Trafalgar Releasing

Release date: August 7, 2019



BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene", is a South Korean boyband that is capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition from their authentic, self-produced music and top-notch performances to the way they interact with their fans, the band is well on their way to becoming a global icon since they debuted in June 2013. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, BTS has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), topped prominent music charts, sold out worldwide tours including stadiums and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards and American Music Awards.



Trafalgar Releasing is an award-winning, market leader in global event distribution, working in partnership to unite audiences with entertainment and the arts. Trafalgar Releasing is an integral part of Trafalgar Entertainment Group.



Our music slate includes The Cure - Anniversary 1978-2018 Live in Hyde Park London, The Music Center presents Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration, Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams (directed by Mat Whitecross), Burn the Stage: the Movie (the first feature length film from K-Pop band BTS), Muse: Drones World Tour, Sophie Fiennes' Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami, David Gilmour Live at Pompeii, Roger Waters The Wall, Rammstein: Paris and Black Sabbath: The End of The End, alongside our collaboration with Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds; Distant Sky - Live in Copenhagen, One More Time with Feeling (directed by Andrew Dominik) & 20,000 Days on Earth.



Our theatre slate includes the Tony award-winning The King & I: From The London Palladium, Michael Grandage's acclaimed production Red starring Alfred Molina, Funny Girl The Musical starring Sheridan Smith, the Olivier and Tony award winning An American in Paris: The Musical, The Rocky Horror Show Live, Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company's live season and Monty Python Live (mostly).



Trafalgar Releasing works with some of the world's most renowned houses & companies; distributing high-profile arts content to cinemas worldwide from the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal Opera House. Additionally distributing in the UK, content from the Bolshoi Ballet, Glyndebourne and The Metropolitan Opera.





