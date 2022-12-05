Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Velvet Hands Release 'Over It Now'

The Velvet Hands Release 'Over It Now'

The track arrives as a tantalising sneak-peek of the new album ‘Sucker Punch’, which lands 3 February 2023.

Dec. 05, 2022  

Rising London-via-Cornwall four-piece THE VELVET HANDS have dropped their last track of the year, "Over It Now".

The track arrives as a tantalising sneak-peek of the new album 'Sucker Punch', which lands 3 February 2023, with a special vinyl edition planned for release on Blood Records.

Blending hedonistic hooks reminiscent of The Strokes with a slacker kind of storytelling plucked straight from Pavement's playbook, the band's latest outing is an anti-capitalist anthem spun with an easy-going, lackadaisical charm.

As The Velvet Hands explain:

"One of the more laidback songs on the album, this came from the four of us just playing around in rehearsal. Lyrically the song focuses on 'the grind' culture, which personally we have always found to be exploitative and somewhat ridiculous. The main message is that not everything in life is about money, and you can do things at your own pace. In a nutshell: stick to your guns."

The band's final release of 2022, "Over It Now" comes ahead of their second studio album 'Sucker Punch', which will be streaming from 3 February 2023. Delivering coming-of-age tales with slacker-rock sensibilities, the new record combines the punchy guitar licks of The Strokes or Parquet Courts with rousing punk choruses that recall The Clash or The Vaccines.

Written by Toby Mitchell and Dan Able, the album was recorded by John Logan at The Cube Studios in Cornwall, and was produced and mixed by John Logan and JamX Jules at Par Studios. Featuring earlier singles including the new-wave tinged "Telephone Love", rousing live-ready anthem "I Wanna Be There" and the pure escapism of "Holiday In My Head" - a blistering track that grapples with "the doldrums of being skint" - the record also includes an array of previously unheard material.

From "Meet Me In The City", one of the album's oldest tracks that's "made to be played in the sunshine with your mates" to anti-apathy anthem "Emotion" and "Devils Tail", "an ode to letting yourself loose", the album expertly blends jagged guitar-rock with engaging anecdotal songs about relationships, revelry and finding optimism in dark times.

Mastered by the legendary John Cornfield (The Stone Roses, Supergrass, Muse), the ten-track LP will be released digitally via Jam X Recordings on 3 February. A limited edition physical release, including two bonus tracks will also be available through Blood Records following the release.

Listen to the new single here:



Limoblaze Releases AfroGospel Christmas Song Silent Night Photo
Limoblaze Releases AfroGospel Christmas Song 'Silent Night'
First up was 'Silent Night (Hush),' featuring Crystal Nicole & Q Parker (112), followed by 'Silent Night (Afrobeats),' performed by AfroGospel rising star, Limoblaze, Rehmahz, and Emandiong, with additional vocals by Jordan Dollar. 'Silent Night (Afrobeats)' was produced by Happi, Dunnie, Tumeh 'DJ Tag' Gailor, and Lasanna 'ACE' Harris.
guccihighwaters Shares New Single in the dark Photo
guccihighwaters Shares New Single 'in the dark'
Epitomizing his unique gothic take on R&B, the track opens as delicate piano chords are imbued with his signature haunting vocals, layering lofi trap beats with reverberating bass. Produced by No Love For the Middle Child (Travis Barker, Siiickbrain) and mixed by James Krausse (half alive, churches). Watch the new lyric video now!
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Announces New York Tour Date Photo
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Announces New York Tour Date
Due to high demand, chart-topping global superstar A Boogie wit da Hoodie has announced additional dates for his “ME VS MYSELF TOUR,” including a highly-anticipated hometown stop at New York City’s Barclays Center on March 4, 2023. The new Barclays Center date comes after the NYC-bred artist’s upcoming “One Night Only at the Apollo.'
American Authors Announces The Best Night Of My Life Tour Photo
American Authors Announces The Best Night Of My Life Tour
The band has announced a full US headline tour this winter, the “Best Night Of My Life Tour”, featuring support from Billy Raffoul. The month-long tour kicks off on February 10th in Fairfield, with dates to follow in Philadelphia, New York City, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major


Interview: Idina Menzel Reflects on Her Career In New Documentary WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE?Interview: Idina Menzel Reflects on Her Career In New Documentary WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE?
December 4, 2022

Ahead of the premiere of her new documentary, BroadwayWorld caught up with Menzel to discuss which Broadway role she was most excited to revisit in the film, what she learned about herself through the film, and more. Plus, watch a new video clip from the documentary, in which Menzel looks back on creating the role of Maureen in Rent.
Broadway Streaming Guide: December 2022 - Where to Watch MATILDA THE MUSICAL & More New Releases!Broadway Streaming Guide: December 2022 - Where to Watch MATILDA THE MUSICAL & More New Releases!
December 3, 2022

2022 is going out with a bang with new movies, series, and concerts to keep Broadway fans entertained all month long! From the new film adaptation of Matilda the Musical to Idina Menzel's new documentary on Disney+, December's streaming guide has something for everyone!
HARRY POTTER Stars Who Have Appeared on BroadwayHARRY POTTER Stars Who Have Appeared on Broadway
December 3, 2022

To celebrate Daniel Radcliffe's return to theatre in the Off-Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along, we are taking a look back at the stage careers of he and his fellow Harry Potter film cast members. Keep reading to find out times you may have seen Rupert Grint, Alan Rickman, Maggie Smith, Ralph Fiennes, Imelda Staunton, and more onstage!
VIDEO: Aidan Bissett Shares Video for 'I Can't Be Your Friend'VIDEO: Aidan Bissett Shares Video for 'I Can't Be Your Friend'
December 2, 2022

Aidan Bissett writes the book on the notion of being “just friends” with someone you’re attracted to in the official video for “I Can’t Be Your Friend,” which is out now. Directed by Brooke James (Troye Sivan), the clip finds Bissett and the object of his affection (played by Faith Hines) going in circles and moving in for a kiss that never comes.
Noah Galvin to Star In Meet Cute's Holiday Rom-Com SeriesNoah Galvin to Star In Meet Cute's Holiday Rom-Com Series
December 2, 2022

Noah Galvin will star in Meet Cute's December series, “Christmasuzannukkah.” Noah Galvin is best known for playing Dr. Asher Wolke in the TV series The Good Doctor, Kenny O'Neal in the ABC sitcom The Real O'Neals and for taking the lead role in the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen.
share