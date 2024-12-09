The Used Detail 25th Anniversary Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rock icons The Used have announced their nationwide 25th Anniversary Tour creating an unforgetting experience for fans with 3 nights in each city, featuring a full album play through of the music they created that shaped the sound of early 2000s alternative rock. The celebration will highlight their first three albums performed in full: their self-titled record The Used (2002), In Love And Death (2004) and Lies For The Liars (2007).

As the band reaches a quarter-century milestone, these records are largely regarded as highly influential and it is no wonder each of them have been certified either platinum or gold by the RIAA and selling over 10 million albums combined worldwide.

The tour will be kicking off on April 3 in Detroit, MI, making stops throughout the United States in cities like Boston, Chicago, New York, NJ, Salt Lake City, Denver and Los Angeles before wrapping up on May 17 in San Diego.

Ticket pre-sale details are as follows:

Artist/LN/Ticketmaster Presale: Wednesday, 12/11 at 10am Local

Spotify/Local Presale: Thursday, 12/12 at 10am Local

General On Sale: Friday, 12/13 at 10am Local

The Used will also be offering VIP packages on the tour. Packages include one general addmision ticket, band meet and greet, photo opp, signed 12” Record Flat of “Album of the Night,” exclusive “Album of the Night” enamel pin, limited edition disposal camera, tote bag, metal laminate with lanyard with early access to the venue and merch. All tickets will be available on Friday, December 13 at 10 am local time here.

Lead singer Bert McCracken aka robbietheused is “Overwhelmed! These first three records are what put The Used on the map. I can’t wait to experience the joy in playing all three records from front to back. I know it will be an amazing time. I wouldn’t miss it for the world. Sending love to you all and I hope to see you there!”

The band is eternally grateful for the love and support of their fans throughout the years. Bassist Jepha shares, “We feel extremely lucky and humbled to have been a part of something way bigger than ourselves for the past 25 years. To everyone that has been there from the beginning or is just starting out your adventure with us thank you. Here’s to the next 25!”

Drummer Dan Whitesides adds: “We can’t wait to play all of these songs from the first three albums, they mean so much to us as we know they do to so many people.”

The Used 2025 Tour Dates

April 3 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore*

April 5 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore^

April 6 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore+

April 9 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues*

April 11 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues^

April 12 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues+

April 15 – Sayreville, NJ – The Starland Ballroom*

April 16 – Sayreville, NJ – The Starland Ballroom^

April 18 – Sayreville, NJ –The Starland Ballroom+

April 19 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza*

April 21 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza^

April 22 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza+

April 25 – Chicago, IL – House Of Blues*

April 26 – Chicago, IL – House Of Blues^

April 27 – Chicago, IL –House Of Blues+

April 29 – Denver, CO – Odgen Theatre*

April 30 Denver, CO – Odgen Theatre^

May 2 Denver, CO – Odgen Theatre+

May 3 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union*

May 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union^

May 6 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union+

May 8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern*

May 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern^

May 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern+

May 13 – San Diego, CA – House Of Blues*

May 15 – San Diego, CA – House Of Blues^

May 16 – San Diego, CA – House Of Blues+

* Playing Self-Titled Record

^ Playing In Love And Death

+ Playing Lies For The Liars

Photo Credit: Hunter Garrett (@shotbyhvnter)

Comments