The Summer Set Release First Album in Six Years 'Blossom'

The album is now available on streaming platforms.

Sep. 09, 2022  

The Summer Set are back and better than ever with their newest album Blossom, marking the fifth studio album for the band and first album in six years.

The album features previously released singles "Street Lightning", "Back Together", "Teenagers" (feat. Against The Current), "Hard Candy", and "FTS" (feat. Travie McCoy) and is entirely produced by The Summer Set's own John and Stephen Gomez (Dabin, TWIN XL, Sophia Scott, Glitch Mob).

Blossom is available to order on vinyl now here and stream now below.

"By definition, Blossom means 'to mature or develop in a promising or healthy way.' So, that's what we did," says vocalist Brian Logan Dales. "We had to go our separate ways as a band for a few years so we could all bloom into the people we've become today. This is an album about growth and togetherness. About letting go of the past and looking forward to the future."

Following their triumphant return as a band, a completed run on Sad Summer Fest and multiple sold-out headlining shows, The Summer Set have gained attention from Entertainment Tonight, Kerrang!, Rock Sound, Hot Topic, Dork Magazine, Chorus.fm, The Alternative, and other notable outlets.

To celebrate the release of Blossom as well as the milestone of being a band for 15 years, The Summer Sethave announced a headlining show on November 3 at The Regent Theatre in Los Angeles. All tickets are on sale today at 10am PT here.

"We're so excited to play our first headline show in Los Angeles in 6 years, celebrating our new album Blossom and the fifteenth anniversary of The Summer Set," shares Dales. "Although we started this band in Arizona, we all live in Los Angeles now-- so in some ways this feels like a home show. It's been a long time coming, and we're so thrilled it's finally here. See you November 3rd at The Regent Theater. It's gonna be a big one."

Led by vocalist Brian Logan Dales, The Summer Set quickly became a phenomenon and industry favorite throughout the independent music scene since their formation in 2007. The quartet's honest lyrics and signature brand of feel-good pop led them to an incredible string of success throughout their career that includes multiple sold out world-wide tours, the Main Stage of the Vans Warped Tour, appearing in Macy's "Back To School" TV/online campaigns, playing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, and capping with a performance at 2013 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Summer Set is Brian Logan Dales (vocals, piano), Jess Bowen (drums), John Gomez (guitar, vocals, production), and Stephen Gomez (bass, production).

Listen to the new album here:

