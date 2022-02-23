The Snuts Take on Social Media With New Single 'Zuckerpunch'

Ahead of their biggest headline shows to date this Spring, rising Scottish indie rockers The Snuts have released their politically charged new single, "Zuckerpunch". The track is the second taste of new music since their acclaimed debut album, W.L. reached No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart last year. The band are currently in the studio working on the follow-up to the album.

Premiered as Clara Amfo's "Hottest Record In The World" on BBC Radio 1, "Zuckerpunch" was produced by Detonate and Coffee. A probe into the detrimental effects of social media on society and its psychological impact, the track is the band at their finest; Introspective, raw, packed to the brim with groove, and full of intent. Never content to stick within the box, the track sees the band continue to evolve both sonically and lyrically, following their ferocious, protest song "Burn The Empire" last year.

"'Zuckerpunch's' broken beat aesthetic reminisces the sampled-up, 8-track golden age of pre-internet music," lead singer Jack Cochrane said of the track. "Lyrically, everything is derived from feelings of screen fatigue, social media burn out and an overwhelming sense of anxiety about the fast moving internet world that is becoming closer by the day a part of us. It depicts hard hitting messages around the more impactful pitfalls of social media, the internet enmass and the protection of your identity and privacy."

"I've been trying to work out why, that at a time of pure satisfaction I feel the need to trawl social media for that extra dose of validation. Does it matter what I do on stage? Or more, what I do online?"

The Snuts have truly hit their stride. With a UK chart-topping album under their belts and an arsenal of adoring fans, the Whitburn, West Lothian group is well on its way to being one of the most vital bands in recent years.

Known for their raucous, sweat drenched shows, The Snuts will hit the road in the UK this Spring, including their biggest headline show to date at London's O2 Brixton Academy on April 30th. Tickets for the band's upcoming tour dates are available here.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

April 27, 2022 - Manchester, UK - O2 Academy

April 28, 2022 - Newcastle, UK - Northumbria University SU

April 30, 2022 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton