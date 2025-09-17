The Simon & Garfunkel Story Returning for 2026 U.S. Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The hit theater production The Simon & Garfunkel Story will return to the road in 2026 and will visit nearly 60 U.S. cities. Kicking off in Farmington, NM on January 17, the immersive concert-style tribute show recreates the magic and authenticity of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel live on stage and chronicles the amazing journey of the iconic, GRAMMY-award-winning act. Tickets are on sale now and available here.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story covers the duo’s humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry, to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the ‘60s, as well as their dramatic split in 1970. The Simon & Garfunkel Story culminates with the pair’s famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 which had more than half a million fans in attendance. The show features a set list of nearly 30 songs and uses state-of-the-art video projection, photos, and original film footage. A full live band will perform all of the hits including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound” and many more complete with the unmistakably perfect harmonies that will transport audiences down memory lane.

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel’s unforgettable songs and poetic lyrics poignantly captured the times, making them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 GRAMMY Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, the Brit Awards honored their “Bridge Over Troubled Water” album with Best International Album. In 2003, Simon & Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their “The Sound of Silence” awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.

Tour Dates

January 17 Farmington, NM Civic Center Auditorium January 18 Albuquerque, NM Popejoy Hall January 20 Boise ID Morrison Center January 21 Spokane WA Fox Theater January 22 Pocatello, ID Jensen Grand Concert Hall @ Stephens PAC January 23 Beaver Creek CO Vilar Center January 24-25 Denver CO Buell Theatre @ DCPA January 27 Mesa AZ ikeda Theater January 28 Tucson AZ Centennial Hall January 29-30 Cerritos CA Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts January 31-February 1 San Diego CA Balboa Theatre February 4 Wichita KS Century II Performing Arts Center February 5 Omaha NE Holland Center February 6 Bloomington IL Bloomington Ctr for the Perf Arts February 7 Madison WI Overture Hall February 9 Columbus, OH Southern Theatre February 11 Oklahoma City OK Hudiburg Chevrolet Center February 12 Sugar Land TX Smart Financial Centre February 13 San Antonio TX Majestic Theatre February 14 Richardson TX Hill Performance Hall @ Eisenmann Ctr February 15 Lubbock TX Buddy Holly Hall February 17 College Station TX Rudder Auditorium February 19 Fayetteville AR Baum Walker Hall February 20 Conway AR Reynolds Performance Hall February 21 Louisville KY Brown Theater at Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts February 22 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall February 24 Ames, IA Stephens Auditorium February 26 Shipshewana IN Blue Gate Theatre February 27 Lima OH Vets Mem Civic & Conv Center February 28 Detroit MI Fisher Theatre March 1 Joliet IL Rialto Square Theatre March 4 Toledo OH Valentine Theatre March 5 Morristown NJ Community Theatre (Mayo PAC) March 6 Wilmington DE Copeland Hall (Grand Opera House) March 7 Jamestown NY Reg Lenna Center for the Arts March 8 Indianapolis IN Murat Theatre March 10 Torrington CT Warner Theatre March 11 Stamford CT Palace Theatre March 12 Durham NC Durham Performing Arts Center March 13 Red Bank NJ Count Basie Center for the Arts March 14-15 Washington DC National Theatre March 17 Virginia Beach VA Sandler Center March 18 Syracuse NY Crouse Hinds Theater March 19 Concord NH Capitol Center for the Arts March 20 Easton PA State Theatre March 21 Akron OH Civic Theatre March 22 East Lansing MI Cobb Great Hall (Wharton Center) March 24 Spartanburg SC Memorial Auditorium March 25 North Myrtle Beach SC Alabama Theatre March 26 Clearwater FL Capitol Theatre March 27 Fort Myers FL Barbara B. Mann Perf Arts Center March 28 Key Largo FL Cultural Center at Ocean Reef March 29 Fort Lauderdale FL The Parker March 31 Charlottesville VA Paramount Theatre April 1 Cincinnati OH P&G Hall at Aronoff Center April 2 Lancaster PA American Music Theatre April 3-5 Boston MA Emerson Colonial Theatre April 8-12 Niagara Falls, ON Fallsview Casino Resort

Photo credit: Timothy Norris