The Security Project Plays The Timeless Music of Peter Gabriel Re-Envisioned On 'Expect The Unexpected' Tour

Security Project featuring Jerry Marotta, the drummer from Gabriel's classic line-up (1977-1986), plus Trey Gunn from King Crimson, on touch guitar.

Rounding out the band from Shriekback and Sky Cries Mary is Michael Cozzi on guitar and co-founder of Gig Performer David Jameson on keyboards and Eigenharp. The addition of Happy Rhodes, with her 4-octave vocal range, fulfills the band's promise of re-envisioning the music of Peter Gabriel.

Leave your expectations at the door and be prepared to hear Peter Gabriel's genre-less music like you've never heard it performed live before.

Expect the Unexpected Tour 2022

5/5 - Daryl's House Club - Pawling, NY

5/6 - Sellersville Theater - Sellersville, PA

5/7 - Park City Music Hall - Bridgeport, CT

5/9 - Higher Ground - S. Burlington, VT

5/10 - Nova Arts - Keene, NH

5/12 - Putnam Place - Saratoga Springs, NY

5/13 - Colonial Theatre - Pittsfield, MA

5/14 - Rochester Opera House - Rochester, NH

5/15 - Bayside Bowl - Portland, ME

5/18 - The Iridium - New York, NY

5/19 - Mauch Chunk Opera House - Jim Thorpe, PA

5/20 - Ram's Head on Stage - Annapolis, MD

Drummer, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Jerry Marotta has recorded and toured with Peter Gabriel, The Indigo Girls, Hall & Oates, Tears For Fears, Elvis Costello, Paul McCartney, Robert Fripp, Robbie Robertson, Sarah McLachlan, Todd Rundgren, and that just scratches the surface. Jerry is also a managing partner at the famed Dreamland Recording Studios.

A native Texan, Trey Gunn is known for playing the unusual Warr 10-string touch guitar. Gunn is associated with a constant stream of cutting edge, experimental projects including King Crimson, Vernon Reid, Maynard J. Keenan's Puscifer, and Steven Wilson. He currently runs his own record label (7d Media) as well as coaching musicians.

Happy Rhodes is an American singer, songwriter, instrumentalist and electronic musician with a four-octave vocal range. Rhodes cites Wendy Carlos, Kate Bush, Queen, Yes, David Bowie, Bach and Peter Gabriel as primary influences. Happy began her recording career in 1986 producing 11 albums of electric and highly original material.

Originally from Wales, Michael Cozzi got his start in the mid 80's as the guitarist for the group Shriekback. In the early 90's, Cozzi joined Sky Cries Mary with whom he co-wrote 5 albums and toured extensively. During this time Cozzi opened up his recording studio Moscozzi Studio in Seattle. He has written and produced music for films, commercials, and video games.

When Dr. David Jameson is not playing with Security Project you can find him Reelin' in the Years with Jerry, Joey Eppard and Jesse Gress or feeling pink with Beyond the Wall. Dr. Jameson is also the co-founder of Gig Performer, the acclaimed plugin host for live performing musicians.

Watch the "Slowburn" music video here: