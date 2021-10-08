The Royal Bopsters Drop Bonus Single 'Jazz Jump' From PARTY OF FOUR Sessions On Motéma Music

Put on your dancing shoes and prepare to forget your troubles, "Jazz Jump" the new swinging vocalese single from The Royal Bopsters arrives October 8, 2021!

Delightful and hard-swinging, "Jazz Jump" is a new treasure from the Royal Bopsters that was recorded during the sessions for their internationally acclaimed sophomore album, 'Party of Four', which earned the Bopsters the #1 Vocal Jazz Group spot in the JazzTimes critics poll of 2020!

The melody of "Jazz Jump," is by Lester Young and vocalese lyrics were added by King Pleasure, and this sparkling rendition is yet another joyful gem in The Royal Bopsters' crown.

Vocal afficianado's should take note that for the official Jazz Jump music video soundtrack, the voice of new Bopster Jeanne O'Connor has replaced the voice of original alto Bopster Holli Ross which appears on the studio single. Sadly, Ms. Ross passed away in 2020 after a valiant three year battle with cancer. Fortunately, her good friend and long-time vocal collaborator Jeanne O'Connor was able to step in this year to make the foursome complete again as a live touring act. Both Jazz Jump and Party of Four are dedicated to the memory of Ms. Ross.

The current Royal Bopsters line-up is Amy London (soprano), Jeanne O'Connor (alto), Dylan Pramuk (bass), Pete McGuinness (tenor). Celebrating both the proud history and the bright future of vocal jazz, this group is a hard-swinging, fun-loving amalgam of vocal virtuosity, electrifying chemistry whose masterful arrangements display their stunning facility to swing deeply, sing passionately, and navigate incredibly precise four-part harmonies.

Party of Four followed up the Royal Bopsters' richly acclaimed 2015 debut - The Royal Bopsters Project - which was an unprecedented vocal jazz summit featuring five of history's most celebrated vocal bop innovators and monarchs: Mark Murphy, Jon Hendricks, Sheila Jordan, Bob Dorough, and Annie Ross. Their debut was proclaimed "A magnum opus of jazz and song" by WBGO, and Party of Four built powerfully on that royal foundation to become one of the defining jazz vocal albums of this year. Meanwhile this new single + video Jump further confirms this group as perhaps the most swinging, fun, virtuosic, and delightfully upbeat vocalese jazz groups performing today.

THE ROYAL BOPSTERS UPCOMING TOUR DATES

Thursday, December 9, 2021 - Bending Towards The Light: A Jazz Nativity, St. Mary of Mount Carmel Parish, Utica, New York 13501 - 7pm

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 - Pangea Holiday Party, 178 Second Avenue, New York, New York 10003 - 7pm

Friday, January 7, 2022 - Jazz Educators' Network Convention, New Voices Stage, Hyatt Regency, Dallas, Texas - 6pm