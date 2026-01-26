The Ravi Shankar Ensemble to Play Debut 14-City Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Ravi Shankar Ensemble—a multi-generational collective of world-class musicians curated by Anoushka and Sukanya Shankar— will embark on a 14-city debut tour this Spring from Schirmer Theatrical, part of Wise Music Group.

The ensemble is dedicated to the compositions and enduring legacy of sitarist Ravi Shankar, whose innovative artistry brought Indian classical music to the world. For the tour, Ravi’s wife, Sukanya Shankar, and their daughter, musician Anoushka Shankar, have curated a collection of Ravi Shankar’s repertoire for the six-piece ensemble.

The program will focus on the maestro’s notable devotion to both tradition and creativity while building understanding and love of Indian classical music with audiences worldwide. The concert weaves together visuals, including rare audio and video materials from the Ravi Shankar archives alongside a selection of Shankar’s music.

The debut tour kicks off March 16 at The Egg in Albany, NY, with stops at Chicago Symphony Presents, New York City’s The Town Hall and more. Full list of tour dates below.

The Ravi Shankar Ensemble features Shubhendra Rao (Sitar), Anubrata Chatterjee (Tabla), B C Manjunath (Mridangam), Ravichandra Kulur (Flute), Padma Shankar (Violin, Vocals) and Aayush Mohan (Sarod). The ensemble will be rehearsing in New Delhi during February, with a preview performance set to take place February 13 at The Ravi Shankar Centre.

Sukanya Shankar says, “Ravi Shankar—the Indian Sun—continues to shine on. Raviji’s influence extends beyond music, encompassing cultural exchange, spiritual exploration, and his role as a global ambassador for India. I am so happy and deeply touched that through this tour of the Ravi Shankar Ensemble with young virtuosic musicians, his legacy continues to inspire and influence generations to come.

Anoushka Shankar says, “Curating this concert program alongside my mother has been a profound way to reconnect with my father’s music – not just as his daughter, but as his student and a fellow musician perpetually learning from his vast body of work. Although it’s virtually impossible, I wanted to showcase the breadth of what made him the incomparable musician he was: beyond a performer and sitar player but also a composer, innovator and pioneer. The pieces we’ve chosen carry so many shades: complexity and lightness, discipline and abandon. I’m so excited to share this living, breathing celebration of his artistry with new audiences, brought to life by truly incredible musicians who understand the depth of what it means to play his music.”

TOUR DATES

March 16—Albany, NY—The Egg

March 17—Ridgefield, CT—Ridgefield Playhouse

March 18—Princeton, NJ—McCarter Theatre Center

March 19—North Bethesda, MD—The Music Center at Strathmore

March 20—New York, NY—The Town Hall

March 22—Chicago, IL—Chicago Symphony Center

March 24— Richardson, TX—Eisemann Center

March 27—Mesa, AZ—Mesa Arts Center

March 29—San Diego, CA—The Baker-Baum Concert Hall

March 31—Los Angeles, CA—The Alex Theatre

April 2—San Luis Obispo, CA—Harold Miossi Hall

April 3—Livermore, CA—Bankhead Theater at Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center

April 4— San Francisco, CA—SF Jazz at Herbst Theatre

April 6—Seattle, WA—Moore Theatre

ABOUT RAVI SHANKAR

A virtuosic Indian musician and composer known for his mastery of the sitar, Maestro Ravi Shankar was a leading cultural figure of the 20th century and a major figure in the Hindustani music tradition, reshaping the centuries-old form into what it is now recognized as today and introducing Western audiences to the classical tradition of Indian Ragas.

He popularized Indian classical music globally through his teaching, performances and collaborations with Western musicians like Yehudi Menuhin, Philip Glass and George Harrison. His compositions for sitar and orchestra bridged the gap between Eastern and Western music.

Shankar received the Bharat Ratna (India’s highest civilian honor), France’s Legion D’Honneur, a Knighthood from Queen Elizabeth, Sweden’s Polar Music Prize, Japan’s Praemium Imperiale, the Ramon Magsaysay Award, eighteen honorary doctorates and five Grammy Awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award.