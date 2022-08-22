Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Ramona Flowers Announce U.S. Tour Dates

The tour makes tops in Texas, Florida, and California.

Aug. 22, 2022  

Celebrated Bristol-based quartet The Ramona Flowers have confirmed a September tour in the U.S. They kick off the run with a headline show at Los Angeles' Peppermint Club on September 15. The band then heads off as the support for Barns Courtney on dates that start in Dallas on September 19 and conclude September 26 in Orlando. All shows are listed below.

Ramona Flowers made themselves known to U.S audiences with the release of their 2021 single "Up All Night" which featured Nile Rodgers. The track was released via Distiller Records and Earmilk said "This latest single features a densely packed electro-pop production full of dynamic synth melodies, unabating vocals, stadium-size horn elements, and of course Nile Rodgers' signature funky guitar strums."

Vanyland called it a "vivacious new indie alt-pop jam" and The Honey Pop said, "'Up All Night' (is) coolest collab with a super legend Nile Rodgers (and) is out now for our dancing pleasure!" Earlier this year saw the release new single "California" a song making a positive change to be a better version of you, for yourself and others.

This past year has seen The Ramona Flowers hit the road as the support for Bastille, Stereophonics and U2. They recently had slots at both Geneva's One FM Star Night Festival and the Firenza Rocks in Italy.

The Ramona Flowers - Steve Bird (vocals), Sam Dyson (guitar), Dave Betts (keyboards, guitar) and Ed Gallimore (drums) - have hit on a rich new seam of creativity meaning that, for a band maturing into its fourth album, The Ramona Flowers sound a lot like a group just about to release its debut.

From these upcoming songs a story emerges: of four men resisting, accepting then finally celebrating adulthood. "This is the best chance we've ever had," drummer Ed Gallimore states. "And we're making the best music we've ever made."

The Ramona Flowers tour

Sep 15 - Peppermint Club - Los Angeles, CA

Sep 19 - House Of Blues - Dallas, TX *

Sep 20 - Emo's - Austin, TX *

Sep 21 - House of Blues - Houston, TX *

Sep 23 - Crowbar - Tampa, FL *

Sep 24 - Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL *

Sep 26 - The Social - Orlando, FL *

* = w/ Barns Courtney

