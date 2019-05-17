The Raconteurs Release New Single HELP ME STRANGER

The Raconteurs - Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler - have released their brand-new single "Help Me Stranger". The latest track to be released from their long awaited new album,HELP US STRANGER (Third Man Records) is out digitally everywhere now and is available instantly with all digital pre-orders of the album, along with previously released songs "Hey Gyp (Dig The Slowness)," "Now That You're Gone," and "Sunday Driver." The band have also premiered the companion music video for "Help Me Stranger" today on YouTube. The video, which was filmed last month in the mysterious city of Kimitsu, Japan by director/visual effects specialist Yasuhiko Shimizu around the band's recent Tokyo shows, can be seen now HERE.

Additionally, The Raconteurs and Third Man Records have announced a special independent record store exclusive white vinyl version of HELP US STRANGER with an alternate cover and hand screen printed LP jacket, as well as a limited quantity of strictly promotional, never-available-for-sale 7-inch test pressings of "Hey Gyp (Dig The Slowness)" which will both be available on album release day, June 21. Check with your local record independent record stores for more information on how to obtain these limited and exclusive offerings.

HELP US STRANGER sees the mighty Raconteurs reassembled, stronger and even more vital than ever before as they continue to push rock 'n' roll forward into its future, bonding prodigious riffs, blues power, sinewy psychedelia, Detroit funk, and Nashville soul via Benson and White's uncompromising songcraft and the band's steadfast musical muscle. With HELP US STRANGER, The Raconteurs have returned right when they are needed most, unified and invigorated with boundless ambition, infinite energy and a collectivist spirit operating at the peak of its considerable powers, once again creating a sound and fury only possible when all four of its members come together.

The Raconteurs will celebrate HELP US STRANGER with an epic world tour, including North American dates set to get underway July 12 with a sold out show at Detroit, MI's Masonic Temple. Due to popular demand, additional dates have been added in a number of major markets, including Detroit, Vancouver, New York, and Nashville. For complete details and tickets, please visit theraconteurs.com/tour. Every online ticket purchased for North American headline shows will include a physical copy of HELP US STRANGER on CD. Fans will also have the option to upgrade their CD to the standard black vinyl LP.

THE RACONTEURS 2019 WORLD TOUR

May 22: London, UK - Electric Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

May 25: All Points East - London, UK *

May 26: L'Olympia - Paris, France (SOLD OUT)

May 27: Cirque Royal - Brussels, Belgium (SOLD OUT)

May 28: E-Werk - Köln, Germany (SOLD OUT)

May 30: Verti Music Hall - Berlin, Germany

May 31: Heartland Festival - Kværndrup, Denmark *

June 1: Orange Warsaw Festival - Warsaw, Poland *

June 2: Best Kept Secret Festival - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands *

July 12: Masonic Temple Theatre - Detroit, MI (SOLD OUT)

July 13: Masonic Temple Theatre - Detroit, MI

July 14: Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

July 15: Armory - Minneapolis, MN

July 18: WaMu Theater at CenturyLink Field Events Center - Seattle, WA

July 19: Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Vancouver, BC (SOLD OUT)

July 20: Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Vancouver, BC

July 21: Edgefield - Troutdale, OR (SOLD OUT)

July 23: Fox Theater - Oakland, CA (SOLD OUT)

July 24: Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

July 26: Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

July 27: Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA

July 28: Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - San Diego, CA

August 10: Railbird Festival - Lexington, KY *

August 11: Knoxville Civic Auditorium - Knoxville, TN

August 12: Egyptian Room at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN (SOLD OUT)

August 13: Stage AE (Indoors) - Pittsburgh, PA

August 15: Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH (SOLD OUT)

August 17: The Anthem - Washington, DC

August 18: The Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC (SOLD OUT)

August 20: Township Auditorium - Columbia, SC

August 21: Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

August 22: Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

August 29: Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN (SOLD OUT)

August 30: Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN (SOLD OUT)

August 31: Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN (SOLD OUT)

September 3: Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC

September 5: Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY

September 6: Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY (SOLD OUT)

September 7: Kings Theatre - Brooklyn, NY (SOLD OUT)

September 9: House of Blues - Boston, MA (SOLD OUT)

September 10: House of Blues - Boston, MA

September 12: Sony Centre for the Performing Arts - Toronto, ON (SOLD OUT)

September 13: Express Live! Indoor Pavilion - Columbus, OH

October 4-6: Austin City Limits Music Festival - Austin, TX *

October 9: Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

October 11-13: Austin City Limits Music Festival - Austin, TX *

October 12: The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK

October 13: Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK (SOLD OUT)

October 14: Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK (SOLD OUT)

October 16: Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK

October 17: Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland - Kansas City, MO (SOLD OUT)

October 18: The Pageant - St. Louis, MO (SOLD OUT)

November 15: Popload Festival - São Paulo, Brazil *

* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE





