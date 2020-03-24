The Pretenders Release New Song & Announce Album Date Change
The Pretenders have today revealed their brand-new song, "Hate For Sale," following a radio premiere on Steve Lamacq's BBC 6 Music show this afternoon. The song is the title track from the band's new album, out July 17 via BMG. Pre-orders are available now.
Listen below!
PRE-ORDER HATE FOR SALE
Speaking about the track Chrissie Hynde said:
"We all love punk, so I think it would be fair to say that "Hate for Sale," is our tribute to the punk band I considered the most musical of the genre -- The Damned."
Last week, The Pretenders released the first single from the album, "The Buzz."
"I think we all know that love affairs can take on the characteristics of drug addiction," said Hynde. "'The Buzz' is about that. Not mine, of course - I'm never obsessive never obsessive never obsessive."
LISTEN TO "THE BUZZ"
Produced by the revered Stephen Street (The Smiths, Blur) Hate For Sale is The Pretenders' 11th studio album and the first to be written collaboratively by Chrissie Hynde and electrifyingly dynamic guitarist James Walbourne. Speaking about writing with James for the first time, Chrissie added:
"I wanted to write with him since day one. James is especially sought after and has recorded with Jerry Lee Lewis, Dave Gahan, and The Rails, to name but a few. We always planned on writing while on the road, but as anyone in a band will tell you, being on tour is a procrastinator's dream come true".
The Pretenders most recent album, 2016's Alone was a critical success and a welcome return for the line-up, coming eight years after 2008's Break Up The Concrete.
Due to retail and shipment restrictions relating to Covid-19, there has been no option but to delay the release of the new album. Hate For Sale will now be released July 17, 2020.
The Pretenders intend to celebrate HATE FOR SALE with a truly epic North American tour alongside Journey, with dates beginning May 15 at Ridgefield, WA's Sunlight Supply Amphitheater and then continuing into mid-September. In addition, the band - which recently toured alongside Stevie Nicks and supported Fleetwood Mac at their historic 2019 two-night-stand at London's Wembley Stadium - will also make a very special festival appearance, serving as direct support to Pearl Jam at the upcoming Ohana Festival 2020, curated by Eddie Vedder and Kelly Slater and set for September 27 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA.
THE PRETENDERS
NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2020
MAY
15 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
16 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre
18 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
20 - Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena
21 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
23 - Inglewood, CA - The Forum
24 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
26 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
27 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
29 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
30 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
JUNE
1 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
2 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
4 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
6 - East Troy, MI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre
7 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
9 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
10 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena
20 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater
22 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
24 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum
26 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
27 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
29 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
30 - Cuyahoga Falls OH - Blossom Music Center
JULY
2 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer® Center
3 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
5 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
6 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
8 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
10 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
11 - Burgettstown, PA- KeyBank Pavilion
13 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
14 - Quebec City, PQ - Videotron Center
17 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
18 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
29 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
30 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
AUGUST
1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
2 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
4 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
5 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
7 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
8 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
10 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
12 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
13 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
21 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
22 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre
24 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
26 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf
27 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
29 - Bossier City, LA - CenturyLink Center
30 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
SEPTEMBER
2 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
3 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Arena
5 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
6 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
9 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
11 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
12 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
27 - Dana Point, CA - OHANA Festival 2020 *
ALL DATES W/JOURNEY EXCEPT * FESTIVAL APPEARANCE