The Paper Kites to Embark on 2026 North American Headline Tour

Alternative folk band The Paper Kites has shared plans for a 2026 North American headline tour. Dates kick off May 1st at Emo’s in Austin, TX, making stops in Nashville, D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Seattle, Los Angeles, and more. Ticket presales begin this Wednesday, October 1st, with general on sale starting this Friday, October 3rd at 10 am local.

Earlier this month, The Paper Kites announced their seventh studio album, If You Go There, I Hope You Find It, arriving on January 23rd via Nettwerk Music Group. Alongside the announcement, they shared their new single “Every Town.” Listen to it below.

If You Go There, I Hope You Find It includes the band’s recent single “When The Lavender Blooms,” recorded at Melbourne’s legendary Sing Sing Studios and mixed by multi-Grammy Award winner Jon Low (Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Gracie Abrams).

The Paper Kites have acquired over two billion global streams and 40 million monthly views across social platforms. Their breakout track “Bloom” became a worldwide phenomenon, now multi-Platinum across several countries, and was memorably covered by Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Their music has also soundtracked moments in Grey’s Anatomy, This Is Us, and Virgin River.

The Paper Kites 2026 UK/EU Headline Tour

February 17 - Belfast, United Kingdom - Limelight

February 18 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia Theatre

February 19 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - SWG3

February 20 - Manchester, United Kingdom - O2 Ritz

February 21 - Leeds, United Kingdom - Stylus

February 23 - Bristol, United Kingdom - Electric Bristol

February 24 - London, United Kingdom - Roundhouse

February 26 - Paris, France - Le Trianon

February 27 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique Main Hall

February 28 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

March 1 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg Max

March 3 - Munich, Germany - Muffathalle

March 4 - Berlin, Germany - Metropol

March 5 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik

March 6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

March 7 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

The Paper Kites 2026 North American Headline Tour

May 01 - Austin, TX - Emo's

May 02 - Dallas, TX - Echo

May 04 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

May 06 - Washington, DC - 930 Club

May 07 - Boston, MA - Royale

May 08 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater of Living Arts

May 09 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

May 10 - Montreal, QC - M Telus

May 12 - Toronto, ON - History

May 14 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

May 15 - Minneapolis, MN - First Ave

May 17 - Denver, CO - Mission

May 19 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

May 20 - Vancouver, BC - Centre For Performing Arts

May 21 - Seattle, WA - Moore

May 26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Photo Credit: Tim Harris