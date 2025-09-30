The Paper Kites to Embark on 2026 North American Headline Tour

Ticket presales begin this Wednesday, October 1st, with general on sale starting this Friday, October 3rd at 10 am local.
Alternative folk band The Paper Kites has shared plans for a 2026 North American headline tour. Dates kick off May 1st at Emo’s in Austin, TX, making stops in Nashville, D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Seattle, Los Angeles, and more. Ticket presales begin this Wednesday, October 1st, with general on sale starting this Friday, October 3rd at 10 am local.
Earlier this month, The Paper Kites announced their seventh studio album, If You Go There, I Hope You Find It, arriving on January 23rd via Nettwerk Music Group. Alongside the announcement, they shared their new single “Every Town.” Listen to it below.
If You Go There, I Hope You Find It includes the band’s recent single “When The Lavender Blooms,” recorded at Melbourne’s legendary Sing Sing Studios and mixed by multi-Grammy Award winner Jon Low (Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Gracie Abrams).
The Paper Kites have acquired over two billion global streams and 40 million monthly views across social platforms. Their breakout track “Bloom” became a worldwide phenomenon, now multi-Platinum across several countries, and was memorably covered by Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Their music has also soundtracked moments in Grey’s Anatomy, This Is Us, and Virgin River.
February 17 - Belfast, United Kingdom - Limelight
February 18 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia Theatre
February 19 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - SWG3
February 20 - Manchester, United Kingdom - O2 Ritz
February 21 - Leeds, United Kingdom - Stylus
February 23 - Bristol, United Kingdom - Electric Bristol
February 24 - London, United Kingdom - Roundhouse
February 26 - Paris, France - Le Trianon
February 27 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique Main Hall
February 28 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
March 1 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg Max
March 3 - Munich, Germany - Muffathalle
March 4 - Berlin, Germany - Metropol
March 5 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik
March 6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
March 7 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
May 01 - Austin, TX - Emo's
May 02 - Dallas, TX - Echo
May 04 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
May 06 - Washington, DC - 930 Club
May 07 - Boston, MA - Royale
May 08 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater of Living Arts
May 09 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
May 10 - Montreal, QC - M Telus
May 12 - Toronto, ON - History
May 14 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
May 15 - Minneapolis, MN - First Ave
May 17 - Denver, CO - Mission
May 19 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
May 20 - Vancouver, BC - Centre For Performing Arts
May 21 - Seattle, WA - Moore
May 26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Photo Credit: Tim Harris
