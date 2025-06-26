The Offspring to Feature Art and Photography Exhibits on SUPERCHARGED Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Punk Rock & Paintbrushes is teaming up with punk rock legends The Offspring to present curated art and photography exhibits at each North American stop on the band’s upcoming SUPERCHARGED Tour, beginning July 11 and running through September 7.

The exhibits will celebrate four decades of The Offspring, allowing fans to experience the accomplishments and music the band has created over their career via exclusive themed designs and photos.

Some of the offerings will include:

Photographer F Scott Shafer's shots of The Offspring’s very early years with images from behind the scenes, official photo shoots and more; plus, live shots from Tijs van Leur

The works of Daveed Benito who created the art for 2024 album SUPERCHARGED and 2021’s Let The Bad Times Roll

Offspring-inspired art by Punk Rock & Paintbrushes artists Jesse Michaels, Mark deSalvo, Bob Dob, Chloe Trujillo, Daren Vorel, Scott Prior and more

Fans at each of the tour dates will be able to bring home artwork and prints and also participate in art auctions in which Ibanez Guitars and Pearl Drums will be autographed by the band alongside hand-painted art inspired by The Offspring. Proceeds will benefit some of the band’s favorite charities, including Robyne's Nest, Doctors Without Borders, Community Action Partnership, St. Jude's and more.

About Punk Rock & Paintbrushes

Punk Rock & Paintbrushes is a niche and unique art management company as well as art show production brand that creates art shows at galleries and music festivals across the world and works with a variety of non-profits using art as a tool to make a positive impact for all. The roots reach back to 2007 when founder Emily Nielsen asked friend Tim McIlrath (Rise Against) to paint a piece of art with the lyrics to the Rise Against song “Survive” for her after overcoming a battle with cancer. The painting has traveled around the world with Emily and is an everyday reminder that “How we survive is what makes us who we are.” Today, Punk Rock & Paintbrushes manages talented artists across the globe who share their love of music and art, and brings art to collectors and fans from all walks of life.

Comments

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...