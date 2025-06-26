The Offspring to Feature Art and Photography Exhibits on SUPERCHARGED Tour

The exhibits will celebrate four decades of The Offspring, allowing fans to experience the band's artistry via exclusive themed designs and photos.
Punk Rock & Paintbrushes is teaming up with punk rock legends The Offspring to present curated art and photography exhibits at each North American stop on the band’s upcoming SUPERCHARGED Tour, beginning July 11 and running through September 7.
The exhibits will celebrate four decades of The Offspring, allowing fans to experience the accomplishments and music the band has created over their career via exclusive themed designs and photos.
Fans at each of the tour dates will be able to bring home artwork and prints and also participate in art auctions in which Ibanez Guitars and Pearl Drums will be autographed by the band alongside hand-painted art inspired by The Offspring. Proceeds will benefit some of the band’s favorite charities, including Robyne's Nest, Doctors Without Borders, Community Action Partnership, St. Jude's and more.
Punk Rock & Paintbrushes is a niche and unique art management company as well as art show production brand that creates art shows at galleries and music festivals across the world and works with a variety of non-profits using art as a tool to make a positive impact for all. The roots reach back to 2007 when founder Emily Nielsen asked friend Tim McIlrath (Rise Against) to paint a piece of art with the lyrics to the Rise Against song “Survive” for her after overcoming a battle with cancer. The painting has traveled around the world with Emily and is an everyday reminder that “How we survive is what makes us who we are.” Today, Punk Rock & Paintbrushes manages talented artists across the globe who share their love of music and art, and brings art to collectors and fans from all walks of life.
Videos