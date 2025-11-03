The Neighbourhood Unveil THE WOURLD TOUR Kicking Off in 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Neighbourhood has announced THE WOURLD TOUR, a global trek of tour dates in support of their upcoming album (((((ultraSOUND))))) – out November 14 on Warner Records.

The tour kicks off in Austin, TX on March 28th and will take the band through the East Coast before heading to Europe, Australia, and Asia, culminating with a West Coast run and a hometown show at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles on October 9th. Fans can catch the band at iconic venues like Madison Square Garden in NYC and The O2 in London.

Artist presale begins Wednesday, November 5th at 10am local time, with general on-sale starting Friday, November 7th at 10am local time. More information for their tour can be found on the band’s website, see full list of tour dates below.

In addition to The WOURLD TOUR announcement, The Neighbourhood dropped a music video for their latest single “Private” today. The video was shot in October and directed by Ramez Silyan (Post Malone, The Kid LAROI). Watch it below.

The band recently dropped three new tracks from their upcoming album (((((ultraSOUND))))): “Private”, “OMG”, and “Lovebomb." The band also released Wiped Out! 10th Anniversary Edition on Friday, expanding on their sophomore album with an additional 11 songs that feature demos and remixes of some of the original fan favorites. Listen HERE.

2026 Tour Dates:

March 28 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

March 31 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

April 2 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

April 6 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

April 8 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

April 10 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

April 14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

April 27 — Istanbul, Turkey @ KüçükÇiftlik Park

May 1 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Sportovní hala Fortuna

May 2 — Krakow, Poland @ TAURON Arena

May 4 — Milan, Italy @ Unipol Forum

May 5 — Zurich, Switzerland @ THE HALL

May 7 — Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom

May 8 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

May 10 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

May 12 — Paris, France @ Zenith

May 13 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

May 15 — London, UK @ The O2

May 17 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

July 4 — Aukland, NZ @ Spark Arena

July 7 — Sydney, Australia @ The Hordem Pavilion

July 10 — Melbourne, Australia @ Margaret Court Arena

July 14 — Singapore, Singapore @ The Star Theatre

July 18 — Jakarta, Indonesia @ Istora Senayan

July 20 — Seol, South Korea @ (TBA)

Sep 21 — Guadalajara, Mexico @ Auditorio Telmex

Sep 23 — Monterrey, Mexico @ Auditorio Banamex

Sep 25 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes

Oct 2 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Oct 3 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

Oct 5 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Oct 7 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Oct 9 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

About The Neighbourhood:

The Neighbourhood are a California-based alternative rock band comprised of Jesse Rutherford, Zach Abels, Brandon Fried, Jeremy Freeman, and Mikey Margott. Known for their genre-blending sound and moody aesthetic, the band formed in 2011 and broke through in 2013 with their double-Platinum debut album I Love You. The album features the multi-platinum hit "Sweater Weather," which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative chart.

Following the success of their sophomore album Wiped Out! (2015) and a string of EPs, the group continued evolving their sound with The Neighbourhood (2018) and Chip Chrome & the Mono-Tones (2020). They have five multi-Platinum, six Platinum, and eight Gold certified singles, along with two additional Platinum albums.