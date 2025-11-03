The Neighbourhood Unveil THE WOURLD TOUR Kicking Off in 2026

The tour kicks off in Austin, TX on March 28th and will take the band through the East Coast before heading to Europe, Australia, and Asia.
The Neighbourhood has announced THE WOURLD TOUR, a global trek of tour dates in support of their upcoming album (((((ultraSOUND))))) – out November 14 on Warner Records.
The tour kicks off in Austin, TX on March 28th and will take the band through the East Coast before heading to Europe, Australia, and Asia, culminating with a West Coast run and a hometown show at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles on October 9th. Fans can catch the band at iconic venues like Madison Square Garden in NYC and The O2 in London.
Artist presale begins Wednesday, November 5th at 10am local time, with general on-sale starting Friday, November 7th at 10am local time. More information for their tour can be found on the band’s website, see full list of tour dates below.
In addition to The WOURLD TOUR announcement, The Neighbourhood dropped a music video for their latest single “Private” today. The video was shot in October and directed by Ramez Silyan (Post Malone, The Kid LAROI). Watch it below.
The band recently dropped three new tracks from their upcoming album (((((ultraSOUND))))): “Private”, “OMG”, and “Lovebomb." The band also released Wiped Out! 10th Anniversary Edition on Friday, expanding on their sophomore album with an additional 11 songs that feature demos and remixes of some of the original fan favorites. Listen HERE.
March 28 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
March 31 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
April 2 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
April 6 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
April 8 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
April 10 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
April 14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
April 27 — Istanbul, Turkey @ KüçükÇiftlik Park
May 1 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Sportovní hala Fortuna
May 2 — Krakow, Poland @ TAURON Arena
May 4 — Milan, Italy @ Unipol Forum
May 5 — Zurich, Switzerland @ THE HALL
May 7 — Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom
May 8 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
May 10 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
May 12 — Paris, France @ Zenith
May 13 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National
May 15 — London, UK @ The O2
May 17 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
July 4 — Aukland, NZ @ Spark Arena
July 7 — Sydney, Australia @ The Hordem Pavilion
July 10 — Melbourne, Australia @ Margaret Court Arena
July 14 — Singapore, Singapore @ The Star Theatre
July 18 — Jakarta, Indonesia @ Istora Senayan
July 20 — Seol, South Korea @ (TBA)
Sep 21 — Guadalajara, Mexico @ Auditorio Telmex
Sep 23 — Monterrey, Mexico @ Auditorio Banamex
Sep 25 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes
Oct 2 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Oct 3 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
Oct 5 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Oct 7 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Oct 9 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
The Neighbourhood are a California-based alternative rock band comprised of Jesse Rutherford, Zach Abels, Brandon Fried, Jeremy Freeman, and Mikey Margott. Known for their genre-blending sound and moody aesthetic, the band formed in 2011 and broke through in 2013 with their double-Platinum debut album I Love You. The album features the multi-platinum hit "Sweater Weather," which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative chart.
Following the success of their sophomore album Wiped Out! (2015) and a string of EPs, the group continued evolving their sound with The Neighbourhood (2018) and Chip Chrome & the Mono-Tones (2020). They have five multi-Platinum, six Platinum, and eight Gold certified singles, along with two additional Platinum albums.
